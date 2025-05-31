Detailed plans lodged for battery energy plant on Arbroath farmland

Detailed proposals for a 50MW battery energy storage site on farmland near Arbroath have been lodged with Angus Council.

Plans for the Blindwells Farm facility first emerged in 2023.

The site is 2.1 hectares of land at Brax, around 4.5 kilometres northwest of the centre of Arbroath.

Following submission of a further proposal of application notice earlier this year, Opdenergy UK 9 Ltd has now lodged final designs for the scheme.

These show a compound of 34 battery containers located around six metres apart.

There will also be 17 inverters and transformers spread across the site, as well as a substation and control room.

The electricity storage capacity would be equivalent to the annual consumption of around 12,500 homes.

Battery storage site connection to Arbroath substation

The Blindwells BESS would connect to the Arbroath electricity substation, approximately 2.8 kilometres away, via a 33kV underground cable.

Construction is expected to be completed within 48 weeks.

The site will operate for up to 30 years. The batteries could be replaced by new ones halfway through the project’s lifespan.

It would be decommissioned at the end of that period and the land restored to its original condition.

A 2.4m green palisade fence will surround the site, which is to be covered by infrared CCTV.

The applicants say: “Although the application site is in a rural setting on agricultural land, the location for the proposed development is considered appropriate.

“The proposed equipment will be highly efficient and have a low noise output.

“The site has been sensitively designed to limit harm on visual amenity.”

Landscape buffers and planting are also planned.

The firm is proposing a community benefit fund for local groups.

Angus Council will consider the application in due course.

In February, councillors approved a separate energy project on nearby farmland.

But the 20MW Denfield solar farm may have to wait until 2032 for a connection to the grid.