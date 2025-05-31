Detailed plans lodged for battery energy plant on Arbroath farmland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Detailed plans lodged for battery energy plant on Arbroath farmland

The proposed site lies to the west of Arbroath and would store sufficient electricity to power 12,500 homes a year.

By Graham Brown
Access to the planned battery energy storage site would be from the B9127 north of Arbirlot. Image: Google
Access to the planned battery energy storage site would be from the B9127 north of Arbirlot. Image: Google

Detailed proposals for a 50MW battery energy storage site on farmland near Arbroath have been lodged with Angus Council.

Plans for the Blindwells Farm facility first emerged in 2023.

The site is 2.1 hectares of land at Brax, around 4.5 kilometres northwest of the centre of Arbroath.

Following submission of a further proposal of application notice earlier this year, Opdenergy UK 9 Ltd has now lodged final designs for the scheme.

Arbroath battery energy storage site application.
The proposed Brax battery energy storage site lies to the northwest of Arbroath. Image: Google

These show a compound of 34 battery containers located around six metres apart.

There will also be 17 inverters and transformers spread across the site, as well as a substation and control room.

The electricity storage capacity would be equivalent to the annual consumption of around 12,500 homes.

Battery storage site connection to Arbroath substation

The Blindwells BESS would connect to the Arbroath electricity substation, approximately 2.8 kilometres away, via a 33kV underground cable.

Construction is expected to be completed within 48 weeks.

The site will operate for up to 30 years. The batteries could be replaced by new ones halfway through the project’s lifespan.

It would be decommissioned at the end of that period and the land restored to its original condition.

A 2.4m green palisade fence will surround the site, which is to be covered by infrared CCTV.

The applicants say: “Although the application site is in a rural setting on agricultural land, the location for the proposed development is considered appropriate.

“The proposed equipment will be highly efficient and have a low noise output.

“The site has been sensitively designed to limit harm on visual amenity.”

Landscape buffers and planting are also planned.

The firm is proposing a community benefit fund for local groups.

Angus Council will consider the application in due course.

In February, councillors approved a separate energy project on nearby farmland.

But the 20MW Denfield solar farm may have to wait until 2032 for a connection to the grid.

