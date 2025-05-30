Dunkeld roundabout and new junctions in A9 dualling plans going on public display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunkeld roundabout and new junctions in A9 dualling plans going on public display

The Pass of Birnam to Tay Crossing section of the A9 is next in line for dualling and locals are being consulted on plans for a new roundabout at Dunkeld.

By Morag Lindsay
Queues on the A9 due to roadworks near Dunkeld.
A9 dualling at Dunkeld could be another decade away, say locals. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A new roundabout at Dunkeld and grade-separated junctions at Birnam and Dalguise feature in the next batch of A9 dualling plans.

The proposals will go on display to the public next month.

The plans also include a new car park for Dunkeld and Birnam station and an underpass under the A9 and the railway.

They form part of the 8.4km Pass of Birnam to Tay Crossing section of the A9.

Transport Scotland published its draft orders, including compulsory purchase orders, for the project today.

The A9 near Dunkeld and Birnam ahead of dualling exhibition
The A9 near Dunkeld and Birnam. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The move signals the start of an eight-week consultation.

Public exhibitions will be held on June 11 and 12 at Birnam Arts Centre.

An online exhibition, which includes information on the plans for the route, has gone live today.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop said elements, such as the roundabout at Dunkeld and junction layouts at the Hermitage and Dalguise, had been developed out of previous discussions with the community.

And she urged anyone with an interest in A9 dualling to take part in the next phase of consultation.

Fiona Hyslop ahead of A9 dualling exhibition
Fiona Hyslop. Image: Transport Scotland

“Whilst the magnitude and complexities of this work are considerable, there will be no let up on progressing the dualling programme,” she said.

Dunkeld A9 improvements seven years away

The pass of Birnam to Tay Crossing section is scheduled to be finished by 2032.

The new target date for the completion of A9 dualling in its entirety is the end of 2035.

That’s 10 years later than the Scottish Government’s initial goal.

And just two sections of single carriageway, totalling about 18km, have been upgraded over the past decade.

People looking at maps and info boards at A9 consultation event in Birnam Arts
Visitors to a previous A9 consultation event in Birnam Arts. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Another 124km have still to be improved as part of the £3bn project, which will extend from Inverness to Perth.

Speaking in January, Ms Hyslop said she also expected to see the contract awarded for the Tay Crossing to Ballinluig section and the start of procurement for the Pitlochry to Killiecrankie phase “in the next few months”.

