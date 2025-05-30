Dunkeld roundabout and new junctions in A9 dualling plans going on public display

A new roundabout at Dunkeld and grade-separated junctions at Birnam and Dalguise feature in the next batch of A9 dualling plans.

The proposals will go on display to the public next month.

The plans also include a new car park for Dunkeld and Birnam station and an underpass under the A9 and the railway.

They form part of the 8.4km Pass of Birnam to Tay Crossing section of the A9.

Transport Scotland published its draft orders, including compulsory purchase orders, for the project today.

The move signals the start of an eight-week consultation.

Public exhibitions will be held on June 11 and 12 at Birnam Arts Centre.

An online exhibition, which includes information on the plans for the route, has gone live today.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop said elements, such as the roundabout at Dunkeld and junction layouts at the Hermitage and Dalguise, had been developed out of previous discussions with the community.

And she urged anyone with an interest in A9 dualling to take part in the next phase of consultation.

“Whilst the magnitude and complexities of this work are considerable, there will be no let up on progressing the dualling programme,” she said.

Dunkeld A9 improvements seven years away

The pass of Birnam to Tay Crossing section is scheduled to be finished by 2032.

The new target date for the completion of A9 dualling in its entirety is the end of 2035.

That’s 10 years later than the Scottish Government’s initial goal.

And just two sections of single carriageway, totalling about 18km, have been upgraded over the past decade.

Another 124km have still to be improved as part of the £3bn project, which will extend from Inverness to Perth.

Speaking in January, Ms Hyslop said she also expected to see the contract awarded for the Tay Crossing to Ballinluig section and the start of procurement for the Pitlochry to Killiecrankie phase “in the next few months”.