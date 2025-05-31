Has Levenmouth rail link changed town’s fortunes a year after opening in fanfare of celebration?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Has Levenmouth rail link changed town’s fortunes a year after opening in fanfare of celebration?

It's a year since the first train in 55 years rolled into Leven, with 300,000 journeys recorded.

By Claire Warrender
First Minister John Swinney heralded a new future for Levenmouth when he officially launched the new rail link last year. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
First Minister John Swinney heralded a new future for Levenmouth when he officially launched the new rail link last year. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

It’s a year since the £116 million Levenmouth rail link opened in a fanfare of celebration and publicity.

It includes two stations at Leven and Cameron Bridge, with direct trains to and from Edinburgh every half hour.

Mr Swinney arrives on the first train into Leven in 55 years. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The official opening by First Minister John Swinney marked the first trains to the area in 55 years.

And more than 300,000 journeys have been made since.

Tourists are already arriving, Leven beach is noticeably busier and the property market is said to be buoyant.

However, 12 months in, there’s a feeling the area is just at the start of its regeneration journey with a lot more still to come.

A year ago, we spoke to local businesses and community members about their hopes for Levenmouth once the rail link opened.

We’ve now gone back to ask if they have been realised.

Leven is ‘buzzing’ thanks to rail link

Community council chairwoman Teresa Watson says Leven is definitely busier.

“Leven is kind of buzzing at the moment,” she said.

“Lots of new businesses are popping up, which suggests more footfall.

“There’s a new tapas bar, Collier’s Coffee has moved to bigger premises and the old Cumming’s shop is back in use.”

Teresa Watson, chair of Leven Community Council, on Leven beach ahead of the Levenmouth rail link opening
Teresa Watson, of Leven Community Council, is happy with the rail link’s first year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

An air of positivity has led to more events being organised in Leven this year.

And the annual Promfest, which Teresa helps stage, is also back for another year.

“Last year a huge number of people came to Promfest by train and it was busier than ever,” she said.

“The only complaints I’ve heard is there aren’t enough carriages on the trains and people are having to stand.

“That shows the services are being well-used.”

Positive start but still more to do

Ayshea and Michael Morris run Beachcomber Amusements on Leven Promenade.

And they invested in their business ahead of the railway’s opening, remodelling the front of the arcade and installing new machines.

Michael says the railway is a boost but there is more to do.

“There’s a lot more foreign tourism,” he says.

Ayshea and Michael Morris beside their bouncy castle on Leven Promenade
Michael and Ayshea Morris outside Beachcomber Amusements in Leven. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I’m hearing French, German and Spanish accents.

“While that’s maybe more to do with the economy, it feels positive.

“Locals themselves are more positive, with many suddenly realising what’s on their own doorstep.

“It’s definitely put us on the map and connected us back to the rest of Scotland.

“But things like the sea defences still need to be fixed and there are other bits and pieces still to be done.

“All of that will take a bit of time but we’re going in the right direction.”

Property market boost ‘direct result of the train’

Leven estate agent Jim Parker mentions the Levenmouth rail link in every property advert.

And he believes it is helping to attract buyers.

“Elsewhere, the top end of the market is struggling but Leven seems to be buoyant,” he says.

Jim Parker, of Fife Properties, says Levenmouth rail link is having an effect. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“I think that’s a direct result of the train.

“I didn’t think it would be so quick but it’s apparent the effect it’s had.”

Jim, of Fife Properties, added: “We always mention the direct line to Edinburgh.

“Why would you even live in Edinburgh and pay that money for a huge property when you can have a better quality of life in a seaside town and commute?”

Rail link investment is ‘a work in progress’

While the Levenmouth rail link opened on time, some of the infrastructure around it is not complete.

A bridge across the River Leven at Mountfleurie has yet to open and a river pathway and ponds are not in place.

Leven sea wall, badly damaged by a storm in 2023, has also still to be fixed, although funding is now finally in place.

Councillor Colin Davidson is standing in the sunshine with his arms folded. He is happy with Levenmouth rail link's first year.
Councillor Colin Davidson. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Councillor Colin Davidson, convener of the council’s Levenmouth area committee, regrets the time taken to finish those projects.

However he added: “It’s a work in progress.

“We’re in a state of flux but we’re moving forward with the investment.

“The railway is there and I think it’s been very positive. But it’s just the start.

“The number of people coming to Levenmouth has increased and people in general are feeling upbeat about it.”

Conversation