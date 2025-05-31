27 of the best pictures from Scone Palace Garden Fair

Everything’s coming up roses at Scone Palace this weekend, as the venue hosts its annual garden fair.

The two-day event features a line-up of more than 60 exhibitors and makers.

They include some of the country’s top plant nurseries, garden centres and societies.

Visitors are enjoying expert talks, gardening workshops with the Beechgrove presenters, and the Scone Palace grounds themselves.

Three “showcase gardens” are also being installed in the landmark’s walled garden.

These have been designed to evolve over nine months and will remain on display until next year.

The Scone Palace garden fair continues today, Saturday.

But here are some of the best photos from the opening day on Friday.