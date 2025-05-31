News 27 of the best pictures from Scone Palace Garden Fair The Scone Palace Garden Fair has brought out the best in Scottish horticulture and The Courier was there to capture it in all its glory. Dressed to impress at the Scone Palace Garden Fair. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson By Morag Lindsay May 31 2025, 6:00am May 31 2025, 6:00am Share 27 of the best pictures from Scone Palace Garden Fair Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5256668/scone-palace-garden-fair-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Everything’s coming up roses at Scone Palace this weekend, as the venue hosts its annual garden fair. The two-day event features a line-up of more than 60 exhibitors and makers. They include some of the country’s top plant nurseries, garden centres and societies. Visitors are enjoying expert talks, gardening workshops with the Beechgrove presenters, and the Scone Palace grounds themselves. Three “showcase gardens” are also being installed in the landmark’s walled garden. These have been designed to evolve over nine months and will remain on display until next year. The Scone Palace garden fair continues today, Saturday. But here are some of the best photos from the opening day on Friday. There’s always room for one more plant. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Find Your Path by Olga Runcie was awarded a gold medal. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Viscount Stormont awards Olga her medal in the Small Space Gardens competition. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Visitors take inspiration from the flower stalls. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Cocoon Of Hope by Katie Brown won a bronze medal in the Small Space Gardens contest. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson The Resilience Garden by Lizzie Patterson won a gold medal in the Scottish Garden Design Competition. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson. Taking a closer look. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson. Reflection by David G Pullar, one of the Scottish Garden Design Competition showcase gardens staying on at Scone. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Some people are just made for each other. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson A Rainbow of Hope by Victoria Szilvas was awarded a bronze medal. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Visitors looking at the plants for sale during the Scone Palace Garden Fair. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Viscount Stormont awards Lizzie Patterson a gold medal award for her Resilience Garden. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Visitors pose with performers on day one of the Scone Palace Garden Fair. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson After The Fire by Jack Verran, one of the Scottish Garden Design Competition showcase gardens. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson The Plant Créche operated by The Caley, where visitors can leave their purchases until it’s time to go home. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Isabel Hardman with the Renewal Garden, another of the Scone showcase gardens. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Crowds poured into Scone Palace for day one of the Garden Fair. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson There Is Always Hope by Kate Martin, one of the Small Space Gardens on display. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Visitors admire a display – and count themselves lucky they don’t have to mow the Scone Palace lawn. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson. Visitors consider the Renewal Garden by Isabel Hardman. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson All the best gardens feature at least one dog. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Whispers Of Hope In The Garden by Gemma Gough, from Sight Veterans Scotland, dedicated to all of the Linburn veterans past and present. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Visitors with full trolleys. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Getting a feel for one of the displays. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Clarity by Jennifer Mchardy, one of the Small Space Gardens entrants. Image Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Rubbles To Riches: A Journey Of Hope By The Thursdays (a group of amateur gardeners), another of the Small Space Gardens. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Conversation