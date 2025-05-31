27 of the best pictures from Scone Palace Garden Fair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
27 of the best pictures from Scone Palace Garden Fair

The Scone Palace Garden Fair has brought out the best in Scottish horticulture and The Courier was there to capture it in all its glory.

Man walking through crowd in smart suit with flower pot covering face and head
Dressed to impress at the Scone Palace Garden Fair. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
By Morag Lindsay

Everything’s coming up roses at Scone Palace this weekend, as the venue hosts its annual garden fair.

The two-day event features a line-up of more than 60 exhibitors and makers.

They include some of the country’s top plant nurseries, garden centres and societies.

Visitors are enjoying expert talks, gardening workshops with the Beechgrove presenters, and the Scone Palace grounds themselves.

Three “showcase gardens” are also being installed in the landmark’s walled garden.

These have been designed to evolve over nine months and will remain on display until next year.

The Scone Palace garden fair continues today, Saturday.

But here are some of the best photos from the opening day on Friday.

Women walking through crowd carrying trays and bags with plants
There’s always room for one more plant. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
People looking at garden display
Find Your Path by Olga Runcie was awarded a gold medal. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Viscount Stormont presenting prize to woman in long white dress watched by applauding crowd
Viscount Stormont awards Olga her medal in the Small Space Gardens competition. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Woman photographing label at stall featuring rows of potted plants
Visitors take inspiration from the flower stalls. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
People looking at garden display
Cocoon Of Hope by Katie Brown won a bronze medal in the Small Space Gardens contest. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Visitors admiring garden display
The Resilience Garden by Lizzie Patterson won a gold medal in the Scottish Garden Design Competition. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
Women kneeling over to look closely at display of plants
Taking a closer look. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
Garden with statue of seated figure surrounded by plants
Reflection by David G Pullar, one of the Scottish Garden Design Competition showcase gardens staying on at Scone. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Suited man with flower pot for head beside woman with flower pot for head pushing pram
Some people are just made for each other. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
People looking at small space garden display
A Rainbow of Hope by Victoria Szilvas was awarded a bronze medal. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
People looking at stalls crammed with plants
Visitors looking at the plants for sale during the Scone Palace Garden Fair. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Viscount Stormont seated beside Lizzie Patterson in front of garden display
Viscount Stormont awards Lizzie Patterson a gold medal award for her Resilience Garden. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Two women posing beside someone on stilts with flowers around neck
Visitors pose with performers on day one of the Scone Palace Garden Fair. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Garden display featuring charred timber
After The Fire by Jack Verran, one of the Scottish Garden Design Competition showcase gardens. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Lots of plants in bags on ground and on shelves
The Plant Créche operated by The Caley, where visitors can leave their purchases until it’s time to go home. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Woman seated on stone bench next to garden display
Isabel Hardman with the Renewal Garden, another of the Scone showcase gardens. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
white tents with plants outside and large crowd milling around
Crowds poured into Scone Palace for day one of the Garden Fair. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Display garden at Scone Palace
There Is Always Hope by Kate Martin, one of the Small Space Gardens on display. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
People looking at display on lawn in front of Scone Palace
Visitors admire a display – and count themselves lucky they don’t have to mow the Scone Palace lawn. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
People looking at info board in front of garden display
Visitors consider the Renewal Garden by Isabel Hardman. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
People at stall, one with two border terriers on leads
All the best gardens feature at least one dog. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Garden display with poppies and tartan blanket at Scone Palace
Whispers Of Hope In The Garden by Gemma Gough, from Sight Veterans Scotland, dedicated to all of the Linburn veterans past and present. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Women pulling wheeled trolleys full of plants
Visitors with full trolleys. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Woman touching plants on display
Getting a feel for one of the displays. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Garden display with tin bath
Clarity by Jennifer Mchardy, one of the Small Space Gardens entrants. Image Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
People looking at garden display
Rubbles To Riches: A Journey Of Hope By The Thursdays (a group of amateur gardeners), another of the Small Space Gardens. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

 

