Bannockburn taxi office plan gets green light

The development has been allowed despite not complying with green belt rules.

By Alex Watson
The taxi business will be based next to Skeoch Farm Steadings. Image: Google Street View
Planning permission has been granted for a new taxi office off the A91, just outside Bannockburn.

Stirling Council recently approved a request to change the use of a residential building, allowing it to become a base for a taxi business.

The structure, which will be relocated from another site, is to be erected on an area of hardstanding next to Skeoch Farm Steadings, close to the Skeoch roundabout outside Bannockburn.

According to the council, five written objections to the proposal were received, four of which were considered competent.

One complaint highlighted that the taxi office development would not comply with green belt land rules.

Stirling Council acknowledged this but decided to allow the application, “given the limited scale of the proposals and compliance with other relevant policies”.

In its report of handling, the council underlined that the plan will give both brownfield and vacant land a new lease of life.

The location of the hardstanding is marked in red here. Image: Stirling Council

Objectors were concerned that increased use of the access road could affect traffic in the surrounding area, and shared worries about the impact of noise and light from the site.

However, council officers said they had no concerns about traffic, and argued the proposals “would not bear any unacceptable level of amenity impact on neighbouring properties.”

The spot sits within the Battle of Bannockburn inventory area, but Historic Environment Scotland had no comments or issue with the plans.

Conversation