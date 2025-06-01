Council orders destruction of Perthshire Hindu temple – despite 370-name petition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council orders destruction of Perthshire Hindu temple – despite 370-name petition

The half-built temple would have been a meditation space for Krishna devotees.

By Lucy Scarlett
Hindu garden temple in Almondbank.
The Hindu garden temple. Image: Perth and Kinross planning

Campaigners have lost an appeal to save a half-built Hindu temple in an Almondbank garden.

Perth and Kinross Council ordered the removal of a Gaura-Nitai Garden Temple from a property in Bridgeton Brae.

The temple was halfway through construction and would have served as a space for Krishna devotees to meditate.

The local authority issued a planning enforcement notice.

It said the building was unauthorised due to the absence of planning permission and its proximity to a category C-listed building.

Petition launched to save Perthshire Hindu garden temple

A campaign was launched four months ago by the Krishna community to gather signatures and reverse the council’s order.

A statement on their petition, signed by 370 people, read: “By signing this petition, you lend your voice to the cause of individual spiritual expression and the protection of religious rights within personal spaces.

“It’s not just about us, but for anyone facing a similar limitation in the pursuit of their personal faith.”

The applicant submitted an appeal to the Scottish Government against the council’s decision to remove the temple.

Hindu garden temple.
The temple from the roadside. Image: Supplied

But the enforcement notice was upheld earlier in May.

A reporter from the planning and environmental appeals division said: “The appeal property is a flat, and the garden (where the intended temple is located) is within the curtilage of a listed building.

“Therefore it is clear that the building is not permitted development.

“It requires planning permission, and no such permission is in place.

“So there has been a breach of planning control.

“Therefore I would dismiss any appeal on ground (f).”

The applicant has 60 days from the decision notice to remove the garden temple.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, the future of two Original Factory Shops are in question as Perth store announces closure.

Conversation