Council orders destruction of Perthshire Hindu temple – despite 370-name petition

Campaigners have lost an appeal to save a half-built Hindu temple in an Almondbank garden.

Perth and Kinross Council ordered the removal of a Gaura-Nitai Garden Temple from a property in Bridgeton Brae.

The temple was halfway through construction and would have served as a space for Krishna devotees to meditate.

The local authority issued a planning enforcement notice.

It said the building was unauthorised due to the absence of planning permission and its proximity to a category C-listed building.

A campaign was launched four months ago by the Krishna community to gather signatures and reverse the council’s order.

A statement on their petition, signed by 370 people, read: “By signing this petition, you lend your voice to the cause of individual spiritual expression and the protection of religious rights within personal spaces.

“It’s not just about us, but for anyone facing a similar limitation in the pursuit of their personal faith.”

The applicant submitted an appeal to the Scottish Government against the council’s decision to remove the temple.

But the enforcement notice was upheld earlier in May.

A reporter from the planning and environmental appeals division said: “The appeal property is a flat, and the garden (where the intended temple is located) is within the curtilage of a listed building.

“Therefore it is clear that the building is not permitted development.

“It requires planning permission, and no such permission is in place.

“So there has been a breach of planning control.

“Therefore I would dismiss any appeal on ground (f).”

The applicant has 60 days from the decision notice to remove the garden temple.

