Dundee violence fears as footage of another street fight emerges

Fears have been raised about the levels of violence on Dundee’s streets after footage emerged of another fight in the city.

The incident, recorded on Craigowan Road in Charleston, is understood to have happened earlier this month.

A video of the fight has been posted on social media.

The footage shows two men, a woman and four masked youths in an altercation outside the community centre.

Several of the youths then attack one of the men, pushing him to the ground and kicking him.

A car window is also smashed.

Police investigating street fight in Charleston

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of footage showing a disturbance in the Craigowan Road area of Dundee, believed to have been filmed during May 2025.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

It comes just days after footage of another street fight in St Mary’s, where vehicles and weapons were involved, was shared online.

An investigation into that incident – which left a 24-year-old man in hospital – is continuing.

There have been several other incidents across the city of late, including an alleged serious assault on a 14-year-old girl in Broughty Ferry.

Liam Kerr, Scottish Conservative MSP for north-east Scotland, is calling for authorities to come together and tackle “escalating incidents of violence” in the city.

He said: “This is becoming all-too-common a sight on social media.

“It’s all too easy to dismiss these acts as those of ‘little boys acting the big man’ or to make light of violence happening in more deprived areas.

“But this is happening in daylight, outside people’s homes, and even next to a cornerstone of the community in Charleston.

“This explosion in violence on Dundee streets, played out in real time and for thousands of people to see online, needs tackled before someone dies.”