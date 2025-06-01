Brechin blinds factory on the market after collapse of famous firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Brechin blinds factory on the market after collapse of famous firm

Workers at Stevens Scotland lost their jobs at the end of 2024 when the company ended more than 50 years of production in the Angus town.

By Graham Brown
The Stevens Scotland blinds factory in Brechin closed at the end of last year. Image: Colliers
The Stevens Scotland blinds factory in Brechin closed at the end of last year. Image: Colliers

A buyer is being sought for the factory of collapsed Brechin blinds firms Stevens Scotland.

The long-established family firm closed at the end of 2024.

Around 50 local staff lost their jobs five days before Christmas.

Bosses blamed a downturn in UK sales for the decision.

They said the company had struggled against reduced consumer spending on homes due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Stevens Scotland built modern Brechin factory

The company’s Denburn Way factory is now on the market.

Stevens moved into the purpose-built premises around 25 years ago.

Commercial property agents Colliers say the 70,379 sq ft building sits on a 2.46 acres site.

It includes a steel portal frame warehouse and two-storey office to the front of the main building.

Stevens Scotland Brechin blinds factory.
The giant Stevens Scotland warehouse. Image: Colliers
Stevens Scotland blinds factory in Brechin seeks new buyer.
Open plan office accommodation on the first floor. Image: Colliers

There is a reception and meeting rooms at ground level, with the main open plan office area on the first floor.

A mezzanine level runs through the warehouse.

A staff canteen is part of an extension added in 2006.

Interior of Stevens Scotland blinds factory, Brechin.
Inside the former blinds manufacturing facility. Image: Colliers
Brechin factory on the market after blinds firm closes.
The Stevens site includes car parking and expansion land. Image: Colliers

The factory also includes car parking opposite and expansion land to the east of the unit.

It is close to the original site of the now converted Denburn linen works, and beside Brechin’s Lidl supermarket.

£8 million turnover before collapse

Stevens was set up in 1968 and grew to become one of the biggest names in the UK window blinds market.

In 2015, it was bought by Dutch-based industry giant Hunter Douglas.

Company accounts showed the Angus operation remained profitable at the end of 2023.

Turnover for the 2023 financial year was £8.1m, a reduction from £9.2m in 2022. Pre-tax profits increased to £1.2m from £1.1m in 2022.

Production at Brechin blinds factory Stevens in 2016.
Manufacturing at Stevens Scotland in 2016.

Around 80 staff were employed during that period.

The accounts also revealed a dividend payment of more than £8 million was agreed before the closure decision.

Brechin faces another economy and jobs blow with confirmation of a closure date for the Matrix International engineering factory.

Operations there are set to cease before the end of 2025.

It follows the decision of US owners to shut the 86-year-old firm after the factory was badly affected by Storm Babet in 2023.

More from News

St Andrews East Sands
Bid for seaside sauna on St Andrews common good land rejected
Thomas Robinson
‘Call me Mr Tea’ — The people scalded by Perthshire's great tea scandal
Graeme Berry.
Inside 19th-century Blairgowrie print shop building that campaigners want to reopen
How the new Dundee Riverside McDonald's could look.
McDonald's responds to Dundee Riverside concerns as application moves forward
3
Hindu garden temple in Almondbank.
Council orders destruction of Perthshire Hindu temple - despite 370-name petition
Dundee dad Aaron Mackie wearing Very Good Baking Company apron at home
Why Dundee dad is going full-time with his brownie baking side hustle
2
The crash happened on the B957 near Kirriemuir. Image: Google Street View
Woman, 82, taken to hospital after crash near Kirriemuir
Around 140 brave souls turned out this morning bright and early for the annual Noody Dook. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Crowds bare all for annual 'Noody Dook' at Aberdour’s Silver Sands Beach
Antisemitic graffiti n the Arctic Pend tunnel, which connects New Inn Entry to the High Street and gives access to the Keiller Centre, Dundee.
'Sinister' antisemitic graffiti in Dundee city centre being treated as hate crime
5
Broughty Castle.
Sauna tent could open at Broughty Castle in bid to attract more visitors
7

Conversation