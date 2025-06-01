Brechin blinds factory on the market after collapse of famous firm

A buyer is being sought for the factory of collapsed Brechin blinds firms Stevens Scotland.

The long-established family firm closed at the end of 2024.

Around 50 local staff lost their jobs five days before Christmas.

Bosses blamed a downturn in UK sales for the decision.

They said the company had struggled against reduced consumer spending on homes due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Stevens Scotland built modern Brechin factory

The company’s Denburn Way factory is now on the market.

Stevens moved into the purpose-built premises around 25 years ago.

Commercial property agents Colliers say the 70,379 sq ft building sits on a 2.46 acres site.

It includes a steel portal frame warehouse and two-storey office to the front of the main building.

There is a reception and meeting rooms at ground level, with the main open plan office area on the first floor.

A mezzanine level runs through the warehouse.

A staff canteen is part of an extension added in 2006.

The factory also includes car parking opposite and expansion land to the east of the unit.

It is close to the original site of the now converted Denburn linen works, and beside Brechin’s Lidl supermarket.

£8 million turnover before collapse

Stevens was set up in 1968 and grew to become one of the biggest names in the UK window blinds market.

In 2015, it was bought by Dutch-based industry giant Hunter Douglas.

Company accounts showed the Angus operation remained profitable at the end of 2023.

Turnover for the 2023 financial year was £8.1m, a reduction from £9.2m in 2022. Pre-tax profits increased to £1.2m from £1.1m in 2022.

Around 80 staff were employed during that period.

The accounts also revealed a dividend payment of more than £8 million was agreed before the closure decision.

Brechin faces another economy and jobs blow with confirmation of a closure date for the Matrix International engineering factory.

Operations there are set to cease before the end of 2025.

It follows the decision of US owners to shut the 86-year-old firm after the factory was badly affected by Storm Babet in 2023.