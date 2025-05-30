Traffic chaos in Cupar amid emergency power cable roadworks

Drivers in Cupar are facing traffic chaos amid emergency power cable roadworks in the town centre.

There have been long tailbacks on South Road on Friday as Scottish Power fixes a cable fault in the Fife town.

The works are being carried out under temporary traffic lights, which have caused gridlock on surrounding streets.

Queues of traffic stretched from the town centre to Tesco when The Courier visited the scene shortly after 1pm.

Traffic queuing in Cupar due to roadworks

Our photographer Steve Brown said: “All the traffic seemed to be caused by the temporary lights outside Tesco on South Road/Ceres Road.

“Scottish Power is at the scene and the works are ongoing.

“Traffic is queued back from the police station, over the rail bridge as far as Tesco.”

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

A Fife Council statement said: “We understand there is an emergency Scottish Power cable fault at South Road in Cupar which is causing some disruption to traffic.

“We are liaising with SP Energy Networks as they try to get the fault repaired as quickly as possible and they are operating traffic lights manually to reduce disruption.

“Please use an alternative route if you can while SPEN carry out this emergency work.”

Scottish Power has been contacted for comment.