Ocean Colour Scene duo announce Dundee, Glenrothes and Stirling gigs

Ocean Colour Scene duo Simon Fowler and Oscar Harrison have announced gigs in Dundee, Glenrothes and Stirling.

The pair will perform acoustic hits at the shows in November.

It comes as the full band prepare to play at Slessor Gardens this summer as part of Discovery Festival.

The duo will kick off their acoustic tour at Stirling’s Albert Halls on November 13.

Tickets on sale for Ocean Colour Scene acoustic gigs

They will play at the Whitehall Theatre in Dundee on November 18 before heading to the Rothes Halls in Glenrothes on November 19.

The shows will feature some of the band’s biggest hits, including The Day We Caught the Train and The Circle.

Forming in Birmingham 35 years ago, the band have released 10 studio albums, four of which have reached the UK top 10 album chart.

Tickets for each show cost £36.75 and can be purchased from Ticketmaster.