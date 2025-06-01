Bid for seaside sauna on St Andrews common good land rejected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Bid for seaside sauna on St Andrews common good land rejected

Fife councillors received a wave of objections to the plan for East Sands amid fears approval would set a dangerous precendent.

By Claire Warrender
St Andrews East Sands
A mobile sauna was proposed for St Andrews East Sands. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A bid to open a mobile sauna on St Andrews common good land has been refused.

Wild Scottish Sauna received planning permission to open on land overlooking the East Sands a year ago.

However, it ran into a wave of objections when it emerged the plot belongs to the community and is well-used.

Once a putting green, it is now the site of the annual St Andrews Harbour Gala.

Picture shows pipers in kilts at St Andrews Harbour gala
The St Andrews Harbour Gala would have become homeless if the mobile sauna plan was approved. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

North east Fife councillors opposed a separate application for use of the land earlier this year.

However, they had to refer it to the cabinet committee for a final decision.

Twenty-one objections were received, along with three letters in support.

Objections over toilets, barbecues and parking

Objectors raised fears approval could set a precedent for other applications.

They also objected to the loss of public amenity land and a common good asset, as well as the potential for anti-social behaviour.

A decline in air quality and parking issues were also raised.

A mobile sauna similar to the one proposed for St Andrews East Sands. Image: Rick Booth.

Meanwhile, Fife Coast and Countryside Trust had concerns about the availability of public toilets, changing facilities and the disposal of barbecue waste.

And St Andrews Harbour Trust objected on the grounds it would have to find a new location for its gala.

However, supporters said it would increase revenue for other nearby businesses and bring in £16,000 a year for the common good fund.

The area is regularly used for sea swimming and a sauna would enhance the experience, they added.

St Andrews sauna would start ‘dangerous precedent’

Cabinet committee members backed their north east Fife colleagues by unanimously rejecting the East Sands sauna application.

The outcome has been welcomed by St Andrews SNP councillor Ann Verner.

St Andrews councillor Ann Verner, pictured at the Old Course.
St Andrews councillor Ann Verner is happy the East Sands sauna plan was rejected. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

She said: “The land is held in trust for the people of St Andrews.

“It’s not the council’s to hand out for private ventures.

“My feeling is we’d be setting a dangerous precedent if we start allowing commercial operators to encroach on space that belongs to the community.”

The Courier has contacted Wild Scottish Sauna for comment.

It operates five other saunas – four in Fife and one in Angus.

More from News

Thomas Robinson
‘Call me Mr Tea’ — The people scalded by Perthshire's great tea scandal
Graeme Berry.
Inside 19th-century Blairgowrie print shop building that campaigners want to reopen
How the new Dundee Riverside McDonald's could look.
McDonald's responds to Dundee Riverside concerns as application moves forward
3
A mobile sauna was proposed for St Andrews East Sands. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Brechin blinds factory on the market after collapse of famous firm
Hindu garden temple in Almondbank.
Council orders destruction of Perthshire Hindu temple - despite 370-name petition
Dundee dad Aaron Mackie wearing Very Good Baking Company apron at home
Why Dundee dad is going full-time with his brownie baking side hustle
2
A mobile sauna was proposed for St Andrews East Sands. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Woman, 82, taken to hospital after crash near Kirriemuir
A mobile sauna was proposed for St Andrews East Sands. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Crowds bare all for annual 'Noody Dook' at Aberdour’s Silver Sands Beach
Antisemitic graffiti n the Arctic Pend tunnel, which connects New Inn Entry to the High Street and gives access to the Keiller Centre, Dundee.
'Sinister' antisemitic graffiti in Dundee city centre being treated as hate crime
5
Broughty Castle.
Sauna tent could open at Broughty Castle in bid to attract more visitors
7

Conversation