Bid for seaside sauna on St Andrews common good land rejected

A bid to open a mobile sauna on St Andrews common good land has been refused.

Wild Scottish Sauna received planning permission to open on land overlooking the East Sands a year ago.

However, it ran into a wave of objections when it emerged the plot belongs to the community and is well-used.

Once a putting green, it is now the site of the annual St Andrews Harbour Gala.

North east Fife councillors opposed a separate application for use of the land earlier this year.

However, they had to refer it to the cabinet committee for a final decision.

Twenty-one objections were received, along with three letters in support.

Objections over toilets, barbecues and parking

Objectors raised fears approval could set a precedent for other applications.

They also objected to the loss of public amenity land and a common good asset, as well as the potential for anti-social behaviour.

A decline in air quality and parking issues were also raised.

Meanwhile, Fife Coast and Countryside Trust had concerns about the availability of public toilets, changing facilities and the disposal of barbecue waste.

And St Andrews Harbour Trust objected on the grounds it would have to find a new location for its gala.

However, supporters said it would increase revenue for other nearby businesses and bring in £16,000 a year for the common good fund.

The area is regularly used for sea swimming and a sauna would enhance the experience, they added.

St Andrews sauna would start ‘dangerous precedent’

Cabinet committee members backed their north east Fife colleagues by unanimously rejecting the East Sands sauna application.

The outcome has been welcomed by St Andrews SNP councillor Ann Verner.

She said: “The land is held in trust for the people of St Andrews.

“It’s not the council’s to hand out for private ventures.

“My feeling is we’d be setting a dangerous precedent if we start allowing commercial operators to encroach on space that belongs to the community.”

The Courier has contacted Wild Scottish Sauna for comment.

It operates five other saunas – four in Fife and one in Angus.