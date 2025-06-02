Ninewells worker hits out at ‘ridiculous congestion’ during 6-week closure of Dundee road

A Ninewells Hospital worker has hit out at “ridiculous congestion” caused by a six-week road closure in Dundee.

A section of Old Liff Road is shut for six weeks of work on a new footpath, connecting to homes at Dykes of Gray.

Birkhill resident Judith Strachan works in a lab at Ninewells and says the closure caused 45-minute queues on Coupar Angus Road, between the village and Camperdown, at peak times last week.

The clinical scientist says drivers have faced a “ridiculous amount of congestion” on the road to and from the Angus village.

Several other residents have taken to a Facebook group to complain about the delays.

Drivers hit with ‘massive disruption’ during Old Liff Road closure

She told The Courier: “Nobody knew it was happening, so last Monday morning I went to turn down the road and it was closed.

“We have got a community Facebook page and I put up a post, and a lot of people were saying the same thing.

“It is causing a lot of angst and we didn’t know anything about it – there were no notifications as far as I can tell.

“It is causing massive disruption. Could it not be done at night or at the weekend?

“There is a lot of frustration in Birkhill and it must be causing frustration for the bus companies.”

The road is shut from the junction with Myrekirk Road to its junction with Gourdie Brae while the work is carried out.

The closure, which has another five weeks to run, is being lifted on weekends and put back in place each Monday.

The official diversion is via the Swallow Roundabout, despite issues at that junction after the installation of new lights and markings.

Other drivers affected by the Old Liff Road closure have branded the delays “horrendous” and a “nightmare”.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The works are being carried out by Dundee City Council to create a link between Myrekirk and the western villages.

“The Western Gateway community have recently constructed a pedestrian path from Dykes of Gray Road to Liff Road and this footpath will complete that link.

“The road is closed for the safety of workers at what is a busy location.

“The road closure will be removed for the weekend and will be put back on Monday.

“Dundee City Council would like to take this opportunity to thank drivers for their continued patience while these works are taking place.”