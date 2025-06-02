Ninewells worker hits out at ‘ridiculous congestion’ during 6-week closure of Dundee road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Ninewells worker hits out at ‘ridiculous congestion’ during 6-week closure of Dundee road

Old Liff Road is shut for work on a new footpath connecting to homes at Dykes of Gray.

By Ellidh Aitken
Traffic queueing on Coupar Angus Road on Monday morning. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Traffic queueing on Coupar Angus Road on Monday morning. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

A Ninewells Hospital worker has hit out at “ridiculous congestion” caused by a six-week road closure in Dundee.

A section of Old Liff Road is shut for six weeks of work on a new footpath, connecting to homes at Dykes of Gray.

Birkhill resident Judith Strachan works in a lab at Ninewells and says the closure caused 45-minute queues on Coupar Angus Road, between the village and Camperdown, at peak times last week.

The clinical scientist says drivers have faced a “ridiculous amount of congestion” on the road to and from the Angus village.

Several other residents have taken to a Facebook group to complain about the delays.

Drivers hit with ‘massive disruption’ during Old Liff Road closure

She told The Courier: “Nobody knew it was happening, so last Monday morning I went to turn down the road and it was closed.

“We have got a community Facebook page and I put up a post, and a lot of people were saying the same thing.

“It is causing a lot of angst and we didn’t know anything about it – there were no notifications as far as I can tell.

“It is causing massive disruption. Could it not be done at night or at the weekend?

“There is a lot of frustration in Birkhill and it must be causing frustration for the bus companies.”

The Old Liff Road closure. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
The road is closed for six weeks. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

The road is shut from the junction with Myrekirk Road to its junction with Gourdie Brae while the work is carried out.

The closure, which has another five weeks to run, is being lifted on weekends and put back in place each Monday.

The official diversion is via the Swallow Roundabout, despite issues at that junction after the installation of new lights and markings.

Other drivers affected by the Old Liff Road closure have branded the delays “horrendous” and a “nightmare”.

Drivers have faced long queues. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The works are being carried out by Dundee City Council to create a link between Myrekirk and the western villages.

“The Western Gateway community have recently constructed a pedestrian path from Dykes of Gray Road to Liff Road and this footpath will complete that link.

“The road is closed for the safety of workers at what is a busy location.

“The road closure will be removed for the weekend and will be put back on Monday.

“Dundee City Council would like to take this opportunity to thank drivers for their continued patience while these works are taking place.”

