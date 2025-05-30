New council sheltered housing planned in Dunfermline as progress made on another city site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New council sheltered housing planned in Dunfermline as progress made on another city site

Work will start this summer on two projects.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Evershed Drive in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View
Evershed Drive in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View

A new council sheltered housing complex is planned for Dunfermline.

Fife Council has signed an agreement with Campion Homes for 40 sheltered homes on empty land between Evershed Drive and Aberdour Road.

Work on the £9.23 million development, next to Canmore Primary School, is expected to begin in July with a completion date of summer 2027.

There will be a mix of one and two-bedroom flats, including 13 wheelchair properties.

Funding has come from the Scottish Government’s Affordable Housing Grant and Fife Council’s Housing Revenue Account capital budget.

‘Delight’ as new Dunfermline sheltered housing to be built

Councillor Judy Hamilton, housing spokesperson, said: “I’m delighted that in the face of a housing emergency, we are continuing to deliver our ambitious affordable housing programme, one of the country’s largest social house-building programmes, while the pressure on housing services continues to be relentlessly high.”

Meanwhile, Fife Council says it expects work on 45 new homes at Bellyeoman to be completed by summer 2027.

It comes after the local authority appointed CCG (Scotland) Ltd the contract to complete the work, which was halted when previous contractor First Endeavour LLP went into receivership in March 2024.

CCG (Scotland) Ltd has also been given the contract to finish 51 new homes at New Flockhouse in Lochore, while Clark Contracts Ltd has taken on the contract for 72 new homes at Lochgelly Road in Lumphinnans, as part of the same project.

Work on all these sites is expected to resume in June.

