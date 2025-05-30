New council sheltered housing planned in Dunfermline as progress made on another city site

A new council sheltered housing complex is planned for Dunfermline.

Fife Council has signed an agreement with Campion Homes for 40 sheltered homes on empty land between Evershed Drive and Aberdour Road.

Work on the £9.23 million development, next to Canmore Primary School, is expected to begin in July with a completion date of summer 2027.

There will be a mix of one and two-bedroom flats, including 13 wheelchair properties.

Funding has come from the Scottish Government’s Affordable Housing Grant and Fife Council’s Housing Revenue Account capital budget.

‘Delight’ as new Dunfermline sheltered housing to be built

Councillor Judy Hamilton, housing spokesperson, said: “I’m delighted that in the face of a housing emergency, we are continuing to deliver our ambitious affordable housing programme, one of the country’s largest social house-building programmes, while the pressure on housing services continues to be relentlessly high.”

Meanwhile, Fife Council says it expects work on 45 new homes at Bellyeoman to be completed by summer 2027.

It comes after the local authority appointed CCG (Scotland) Ltd the contract to complete the work, which was halted when previous contractor First Endeavour LLP went into receivership in March 2024.

CCG (Scotland) Ltd has also been given the contract to finish 51 new homes at New Flockhouse in Lochore, while Clark Contracts Ltd has taken on the contract for 72 new homes at Lochgelly Road in Lumphinnans, as part of the same project.

Work on all these sites is expected to resume in June.