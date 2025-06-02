Forfar Gables sale on the cards as council snubs vandalism bill FOI query

The possible sale of the vandal-hit Gables centre in Forfar is back on the agenda.

The centre for adults with learning disabilities has lain empty since its residents were moved to Forfar’s former Beech Hill House care home in 2023.

Since then, the Arbroath Road property has become a magnet for vandals.

A fire there in February was the latest in a series of incidents.

Next week, a confidential report on possible disposal of The Gables will go before councillors.

It could see affordable housing plans for the site rejuvenated.

The move comes as Angus Council has snubbed questions around how much has been spent there since the shutters went up.

What might the future hold for The Gables?

Plans for an affordable housing transformation were first drawn up in 2018.

And in 2020, councillors approved the transfer of the land to Caledonia Housing Association.

But the £3.5 million project didn’t materialise due to soaring costs.

It was scrapped in 2022. The council recently confirmed the land transfer never went ahead.

In April, the housing association said it remained in talks with Angus Council.

A spokesperson for Caledonia said: “We are aware that a report relating to The Gables site in Forfar is due to be considered by Angus Council’s policy committee next week.

“We are not yet privy to the detail of the report or its recommendations.”

Vandalism bill FOI request unanswered

Despite the empty centre being directly next door to Forfar fire station, brazen youths have repeatedly broken in.

Images following the fire in February revealed the shocking state inside the building.

It included widespread damage to the main lounge and kitchen, graffiti, and burnt furniture.

Through Freedom of Information (FOI), The Courier sought answers to several questions relating to the building.

These included the number of incidents of unauthorised entry or vandalism, and how often Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue had been involved.

The amount spent on repairs and security measures was also requested.

A response – due within 20 working days of the April 8 request – is yet to be received.

The council has also failed to respond to follow-up emails seeking an update on the FOI request’s progress.