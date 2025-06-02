Forfar Gables sale on the cards as council snubs vandalism bill FOI query

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar Gables sale on the cards as council snubs vandalism bill FOI query

The disposal of the closed-down Gables home for adults in Forfar will be considered in private by Angus policy and resources committee councillors next week.

By Graham Brown
The wrecked interior of The Gables. Image: Paul Reid
The wrecked interior of The Gables. Image: Paul Reid

The possible sale of the vandal-hit Gables centre in Forfar is back on the agenda.

The centre for adults with learning disabilities has lain empty since its residents were moved to Forfar’s former Beech Hill House care home in 2023.

Since then, the Arbroath Road property has become a magnet for vandals.

A fire there in February was the latest in a series of incidents.

The Gables former adult care home in Forfar.
The scene at The Gables in the aftermath of the fire in February. Image: Paul Reid

Next week, a confidential report on possible disposal of The Gables will go before councillors.

It could see affordable housing plans for the site rejuvenated.

The move comes as Angus Council has snubbed questions around how much has been spent there since the shutters went up.

What might the future hold for The Gables?

Plans for an affordable housing transformation were first drawn up in 2018.

And in 2020, councillors approved the transfer of the land to Caledonia Housing Association.

But the £3.5 million project didn’t materialise due to soaring costs.

It was scrapped in 2022. The council recently confirmed the land transfer never went ahead.

In April, the housing association said it remained in talks with Angus Council.

A spokesperson for Caledonia said: “We are aware that a report relating to The Gables site in Forfar is due to be considered by Angus Council’s policy committee next week.

“We are not yet privy to the detail of the report or its recommendations.”

Vandalism bill FOI request unanswered

Despite the empty centre being directly next door to Forfar fire station, brazen youths have repeatedly broken in.

Images following the fire in February revealed the shocking state inside the building.

It included widespread damage to the main lounge and kitchen, graffiti, and burnt furniture.

Damage to The Gables former care home for adults in Forfar.
The kitchen of the former Gables care home for adults. Image: Paul Reid

Through Freedom of Information (FOI), The Courier sought answers to several questions relating to the building.

These included the number of incidents of unauthorised entry or vandalism, and how often Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue had been involved.

The amount spent on repairs and security measures was also requested.

A response – due within 20 working days of the April 8 request – is yet to be received.

The council has also failed to respond to follow-up emails seeking an update on the FOI request’s progress.

