New Bannockburn and Cowie railway station a priority, says Stirling Council

A new railway station could be opened in the south of Stirling, serving the Bannockburn and Cowie communities, it has been announced.

The plan is part of Stirling Council’s new draft sustainable mobility strategy, which was published online on Friday May 30.

The strategy’s overall aim is to reduce transport emissions in and around Stirling, supporting the Scottish Government’s push towards net zero.

According to local authority data, more than half of all journeys in Stirling are currently made by car.

Members of the public are invited to read the proposals and provide feedback until July 30.

Hopes for Alloa to Dunfermline railway reopening

On top of making the case for a Bannockburn and Cowie rail link, the council says it will “explore options for delivering more bus services in-house” to improve public transport for locals.

It also wants to lobby for direct travel services between Alloa and Edinburgh, as well as the reopening of the Alloa to Dunfermline railway for passenger trains.

Other pledges included in the draft strategy include the decarbonisation of Stirling’s bus fleet, making the vehicles more eco-friendly, and further development of active travel routes for pedestrians, wheelchair users and cyclists.

A review of parking permit charges could be on the cards, with a focus on making it more expensive to park a petrol or diesel car than an electric vehicle.

The draft mobility strategy says the council hopes to provide locals and visitors with better access to bikes, as well as installing more secure cycle parking.

Reducing the environmental impact of freight locally is also included as a priority.

‘We know people are willing to change’

On its website, Stirling Council wrote that the strategy puts forward “bold but realistic proposals to meet our transport emissions reduction targets.”

It continued: “Emissions from the transport sector have remained largely unchanged over the last decade.

“We need concerted effort to bring about a sustainable transport system that is attractive and viable for people and that also accounts for our rural contexts.

“We know people are willing to change how, when and where they travel.

“We need to meet people’s willingness to change.”

Stirling Council area residents can read the draft sustainable mobility strategy in full online and share their thoughts with the council until July 30

