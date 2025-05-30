New Bannockburn and Cowie railway station a priority, says Stirling Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Bannockburn and Cowie railway station a priority, says Stirling Council

The local authority will also push for the reopening of the Alloa to Dunfermline railway for passenger trains.

By Alex Watson
Stirling Council wants to improve public transport across the area in order to reduce emissions. Image: Turkey Red Media
Stirling Council wants to improve public transport across the area in order to reduce emissions. Image: Turkey Red Media

A new railway station could be opened in the south of Stirling, serving the Bannockburn and Cowie communities, it has been announced.

The plan is part of Stirling Council’s new draft sustainable mobility strategy, which was published online on Friday May 30.

The strategy’s overall aim is to reduce transport emissions in and around Stirling, supporting the Scottish Government’s push towards net zero.

According to local authority data, more than half of all journeys in Stirling are currently made by car.

Members of the public are invited to read the proposals and provide feedback until July 30.

Hopes for Alloa to Dunfermline railway reopening

On top of making the case for a Bannockburn and Cowie rail link, the council says it will “explore options for delivering more bus services in-house” to improve public transport for locals.

It also wants to lobby for direct travel services between Alloa and Edinburgh, as well as the reopening of the Alloa to Dunfermline railway for passenger trains.

Other pledges included in the draft strategy include the decarbonisation of Stirling’s bus fleet, making the vehicles more eco-friendly, and further development of active travel routes for pedestrians, wheelchair users and cyclists.

New bus services and cleaner buses are both part of the proposed plan. Image: Stirling Council

A review of parking permit charges could be on the cards, with a focus on making it more expensive to park a petrol or diesel car than an electric vehicle.

The draft mobility strategy says the council hopes to provide locals and visitors with better access to bikes, as well as installing more secure cycle parking.

Reducing the environmental impact of freight locally is also included as a priority.

‘We know people are willing to change’

On its website, Stirling Council wrote that the strategy puts forward “bold but realistic proposals to meet our transport emissions reduction targets.”

It continued: “Emissions from the transport sector have remained largely unchanged over the last decade.

Active travel routes for cyclists, pedestrians and wheelchair users play a big role in the strategy. Image: Stirling Council

“We need concerted effort to bring about a sustainable transport system that is attractive and viable for people and that also accounts for our rural contexts.

“We know people are willing to change how, when and where they travel.

“We need to meet people’s willingness to change.”

