Lessons will be learned from Dunfermline roadworks chaos ahead of next major project

Fife Council has pledged to learn lessons from last year’s Dunfermline roadworks chaos before the next phase begins.

Work to install traffic lights at Bothwell Roundabout provoked anger when it started a day earlier than planned last summer.

Frustrated drivers then reported half-hour queues and businesses complained of thousands of pounds in lost takings as people avoided the area.

The lights, along with a second set at the city’s Pitreavie Roundabout, were just the first phase of a major transport plan for Dunfermline.

More than 8,000 new houses, including 2,000 affordable homes, are planned over the next 20 or 30 years.

And new roads, infrastructure and active travel routes will all need to be in place.

New primary and secondary schools are also planned.

Lessons learned after Dunfermline roadworks

The Edinburgh City Deal awarded the council more than £16 million to help pay for the work.

And officers are now preparing to apply for the second round of funding.

This will allow for the upgrade of the King’s Road/Admiralty Road roundabout.

It will also pay for a new bridge at Halbeath, the first significant portion of a northern link road.

Dunfermline area convener Derek Glen said the funding would be very welcome.

However, he asked: “What lessons can be learned and put into practice for the successful delivery of phase two?”

The SNP councillor cited ongoing public concern about Bothwell Roundabout, including over safety.

He also raised the timing and duration of the works and the impact on businesses.

“Are we able to articulate any benefits to residents?” he asked.

Too early to say if Bothwell Roundabout works are effective

Development manager Kevin Treadwell said a “lessons learned exercise” will be carried out.

Key hotspots will be identified and addressed in the next phase of roadworks.

“The first one that went in was the Pitreavie Roundabout signalisation,” he said.

“That was specifically to address traffic queuing onto the motorway.”

Mr Treadwell said it is too early to say if the works at Pitreavie and Bothwell have been effective but they will be monitored.

Meanwhile, Labour councillor Altany Craik added: “We need to be much better at communicating with people and telling them what’s coming.

“We need to explain the benefits and explain what’s going to happen and what it’s going to feel like.

“The northern link road is a key element in the development of Dunfermline.”