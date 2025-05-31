Lessons will be learned from Dunfermline roadworks chaos ahead of next major project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lessons will be learned from Dunfermline roadworks chaos ahead of next major project

Work to install traffic lights at the Bothwell Roundabout caused long tailbacks and complaints last summer but will be reviewed before more work in the city.

By Claire Warrender
Long tailbacks for drivers due to the Bothwell Gardens roundabout roadworks in Dunfermline. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Fife Council has pledged to learn lessons from last year’s Dunfermline roadworks chaos before the next phase begins.

Work to install traffic lights at Bothwell Roundabout provoked anger when it started a day earlier than planned last summer.

Frustrated drivers then reported half-hour queues and businesses complained of thousands of pounds in lost takings as people avoided the area.

Roadworks at Bothwell Roundabout in Dunfermline caused chaos. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

The lights, along with a second set at the city’s Pitreavie Roundabout, were just the first phase of a major transport plan for Dunfermline.

More than 8,000 new houses, including 2,000 affordable homes, are planned over the next 20 or 30 years.

And new roads, infrastructure and active travel routes will all need to be in place.

New primary and secondary schools are also planned.

Lessons learned after Dunfermline roadworks

The Edinburgh City Deal awarded the council more than £16 million to help pay for the work.

And officers are now preparing to apply for the second round of funding.

This will allow for the upgrade of the King’s Road/Admiralty Road roundabout.

It will also pay for a new bridge at Halbeath, the first significant portion of a northern link road.

Dunfermline SNP councillor Derek Glen asked what lessons can be learned. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Dunfermline area convener Derek Glen said the funding would be very welcome.

However, he asked: “What lessons can be learned and put into practice for the successful delivery of phase two?”

The SNP councillor cited ongoing public concern about Bothwell Roundabout, including over safety.

He also raised the timing and duration of the works and the impact on businesses.

“Are we able to articulate any benefits to residents?” he asked.

Too early to say if Bothwell Roundabout works are effective

Development manager Kevin Treadwell said a “lessons learned exercise” will be carried out.

Key hotspots will be identified and addressed in the next phase of roadworks.

“The first one that went in was the Pitreavie Roundabout signalisation,” he said.

“That was specifically to address traffic queuing onto the motorway.”

Fife transport convener Altany Craik. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Mr Treadwell said it is too early to say if the works at Pitreavie and Bothwell have been effective but they will be monitored.

Meanwhile, Labour councillor Altany Craik added: “We need to be much better at communicating with people and telling them what’s coming.

“We need to explain the benefits and explain what’s going to happen and what it’s going to feel like.

“The northern link road is a key element in the development of Dunfermline.”

