Blairgowrie main road ‘chaos’ after lorry breakdown halts traffic

A main road in Blairgowrie has been blocked due to a broken-down lorry.

Perth Road has been closed at the junction with Essendy Road since the incident at around 4.30pm.

The lorry is positioned across the main road, and locals say they have been told to expect a 30 to 60-minute wait for its recovery.

One motorist described the queues of traffic on Perth Road as “chaos.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.