Perth city centre bridge shut as police and fire crews search River Tay

A bridge in Perth city centre is shut due to an emergency operation.

Police and firefighters were called to the River Tay just after 5.15pm on Friday.

Smeaton’s Bridge, towards Bridgend, is shut both ways as they conduct a search.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We are assisting the police in an ongoing incident.

“We received a call at 5.19pm.

“We have two water rescue units and two appliances in attendance.”

A Police Scotland statement said: “Smeaton’s Bridge in Perth is currently closed to vehicles and pedestrians with road closures in place between Charlotte Street and Main Street.

“Officers are in attendance following a report of concern for a person around 5pm on Friday.

“Members of the public are advised to avoid the area at this time.”

