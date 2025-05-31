Sauna tent could open at Broughty Castle in bid to attract more visitors

A new portable sauna tent could be opened at Broughty Castle as bosses attempt to bring more visitors to the Dundee attraction.

A planning application for the portable structure has been submitted by Anna Day, the head of cultural services and libraries at Leisure and Culture Dundee.

It is suggested an independent provider could operate the tent, which would be on a grassy area inside the castle’s boundaries.

This land is owned by Historic Environment Scotland.

Planning documents outline that it would open seven days a week and operate from 8am to 9pm.

Customers would also have to pay online through a booking system, with the tent able to host up to 10 people at the same time.

However, the provider would be tasked with setting up and removing the 2-metre high tent every day.

It is thought this would only take around 10 minutes.

The operator of the tent would not be able to park within Broughty Castle’s boundaries.

Instead, a 20kg tent bag and 21kg stove would have to be carried to the site.

Broughty Castle grounds ‘perfect for a sauna tent’

A consultation process on the proposed sauna tent will end on June 17.

According to the planning documents, the sauna tent is part of a “series of plans and initiatives” to encourage more people to visit Broughty Ferry and Broughty Castle.

The documents reference how it could benefit the wild swimmers, who use the nearby beach.

The facility could also capitalise on the growing popularity of sauna experiences in Scotland, according to the documents.

In her initial proposal to Dundee City Council planners, Ms Day said: “The ground outside Broughty Ferry Castle is perfect for a sauna tent.

“(It’s) away from the castle itself, but close to the beach so customers can maximise the wellbeing benefits from the sauna to the sea. It will take up just 4m sq.”

Last year Dundee councillors voted to close Broughty Castle to save £500,000 each year.

However, the Leisure and Culture Dundee-operated attraction was saved in December after a decision on its future was delayed.