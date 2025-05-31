Sauna tent could open at Broughty Castle in bid to attract more visitors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sauna tent could open at Broughty Castle in bid to attract more visitors

It is suggested an independent provider could operate the tent.

By Finn Nixon
Broughty Castle.
A sauna tent could be opened in the grounds of Broughty Castle. Image: Paul Reid

A new portable sauna tent could be opened at Broughty Castle as bosses attempt to bring more visitors to the Dundee attraction.

A planning application for the portable structure has been submitted by Anna Day, the head of cultural services and libraries at Leisure and Culture Dundee.

It is suggested an independent provider could operate the tent, which would be on a grassy area inside the castle’s boundaries.

This land is owned by Historic Environment Scotland.

Planning documents outline that it would open seven days a week and operate from 8am to 9pm.

Customers would also have to pay online through a booking system, with the tent able to host up to 10 people at the same time.

However, the provider would be tasked with setting up and removing the 2-metre high tent every day.

It is thought this would only take around 10 minutes.

The operator of the tent would not be able to park within Broughty Castle’s boundaries.

Instead, a 20kg tent bag and 21kg stove would have to be carried to the site.

Broughty Castle grounds ‘perfect for a sauna tent’

A consultation process on the proposed sauna tent will end on June 17.

According to the planning documents, the sauna tent is part of a “series of plans and initiatives” to encourage more people to visit Broughty Ferry and Broughty Castle.

The documents reference how it could benefit the wild swimmers, who use the nearby beach.

The facility could also capitalise on the growing popularity of sauna experiences in Scotland, according to the documents.

In her initial proposal to Dundee City Council planners, Ms Day said: “The ground outside Broughty Ferry Castle is perfect for a sauna tent.

“(It’s) away from the castle itself, but close to the beach so customers can maximise the wellbeing benefits from the sauna to the sea. It will take up just 4m sq.”

Last year Dundee councillors voted to close Broughty Castle to save £500,000 each year.

However, the Leisure and Culture Dundee-operated attraction was saved in December after a decision on its future was delayed.

