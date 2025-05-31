Woman, 82, taken to hospital after crash near Kirriemuir

An 82-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after a crash near Kirriemuir.

Emergency services were called to the B957 near the Angus town at around 1.40pm on Saturday.

The crash involved two vehicles.

An 82-year-old woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee as a precaution.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.40pm on Saturday, we received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on the B957 near Kirriemuir.

“Emergency services attended, and an 82-year-old woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee as a precaution.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances from Kirriemuir and left the scene at around 3.15pm.