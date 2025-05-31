News Woman, 82, taken to hospital after crash near Kirriemuir Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on the B957 near Kirriemuir on Saturday afternoon. By Ellidh Aitken May 31 2025, 5:12pm May 31 2025, 5:12pm Share Woman, 82, taken to hospital after crash near Kirriemuir Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5257668/woman-hospital-crash-b957-kirriemuir/ Copy Link 1 comment The crash happened on the B957 near Kirriemuir. Image: Google Street View An 82-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after a crash near Kirriemuir. Emergency services were called to the B957 near the Angus town at around 1.40pm on Saturday. The crash involved two vehicles. An 82-year-old woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee as a precaution. Woman, 82, taken to Ninewells after Angus crash A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.40pm on Saturday, we received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on the B957 near Kirriemuir. “Emergency services attended, and an 82-year-old woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee as a precaution. “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.” The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances from Kirriemuir and left the scene at around 3.15pm.
Conversation