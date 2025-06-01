Fife beach closed due to discovery of unexploded mortar shell

A beach in Fife has been shut due to the discovery of an unexploded mortar shell.

The find was made at the beach at Shell Bay, in the East Neuk, at around 3pm on Saturday.

Coastguard crews from St Andrews and Leven arrived shortly after.

They closed the beach and set up a cordon, which they were still manning on Sunday morning.

The beach will only be reopened when permitted by ordnance disposal experts.

Shell Bay beach closed after unexploded ordnance find

Shell Bay is opposite Elie Holiday Park, which is run by Abeyford Leisure.

The company announced on Facebook at 6.19pm on Saturday: “Police Scotland have advised that there has been a sighting of a mortar shell within the bay, which has now been covered by the incoming tide.

“Please be assured that the police are monitoring the situation and we will provide a further update when possible.

“In the meantime, we respectfully ask that you avoid the beach and sands at low tide and observe any cordons that may be put in place.

“Thank you for your co-operation.”

Elie Holiday Park boss says Fife Coastal Path remains open

Abbeyford Leisure’s operation manager, Michael O’Reilly, told The Courier on Sunday morning: “Up to 11 Coastguard members are on site now, waiting for the tide to go back out.

“They’ve shut the beach but not the Fife Coastal Path.

“We are waiting on a bomb disposal unit to come along and have a look at it.

“If it needs a controlled explosion on the beach they will do that.

“If so, they will probably require that people are 100 metres away.

“If it needs more than that, I’ll be informed and we will take on all necessary procedures.”

An HM Coastguard spokeswoman said: “We were informed at the back of 3pm on Saturday about an unexploded ordnance on the beach.

“Coastguard are there maintaining a cordon until a bomb explosive crew arrives to dispose of it.

“Coastguard were initially tasked in the evening and confirmed it was there.

“They’ve gone back this morning until it is uncovered by the tide.

“We have volunteers there from St Andrews and Leven.”

Police Scotland has been contacted.

