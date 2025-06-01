Fife beach closed due to discovery of unexploded mortar shell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife beach closed due to discovery of unexploded mortar shell

Around a dozen Coastguard officers are guarding a cordon at Shell Bay in Elie.

By Stephen Eighteen
Shell Bay in Elie
Shell Bay in Elie is closed. Image: DC Thomson

A beach in Fife has been shut due to the discovery of an unexploded mortar shell.

The find was made at the beach at Shell Bay, in the East Neuk, at around 3pm on Saturday.

Coastguard crews from St Andrews and Leven arrived shortly after.

They closed the beach and set up a cordon, which they were still manning on Sunday morning.

The beach will only be reopened when permitted by ordnance disposal experts.

Shell Bay beach closed after unexploded ordnance find

Shell Bay is opposite Elie Holiday Park, which is run by Abeyford Leisure.

The company announced on Facebook at 6.19pm on Saturday: “Police Scotland have advised that there has been a sighting of a mortar shell within the bay, which has now been covered by the incoming tide.

“Please be assured that the police are monitoring the situation and we will provide a further update when possible.

“In the meantime, we respectfully ask that you avoid the beach and sands at low tide and observe any cordons that may be put in place.

“Thank you for your co-operation.”

Elie Holiday Park boss says Fife Coastal Path remains open

Abbeyford Leisure’s operation manager, Michael O’Reilly, told The Courier on Sunday morning: “Up to 11 Coastguard members are on site now, waiting for the tide to go back out.

“They’ve shut the beach but not the Fife Coastal Path.

“We are waiting on a bomb disposal unit to come along and have a look at it.

“If it needs a controlled explosion on the beach they will do that.

“If so, they will probably require that people are 100 metres away.

“If it needs more than that, I’ll be informed and we will take on all necessary procedures.”

An HM Coastguard spokeswoman said: “We were informed at the back of 3pm on Saturday about an unexploded ordnance on the beach.

“Coastguard are there maintaining a cordon until a bomb explosive crew arrives to dispose of it.

“Coastguard were initially tasked in the evening and confirmed it was there.

“They’ve gone back this morning until it is uncovered by the tide.

“We have volunteers there from St Andrews and Leven.”

Police Scotland has been contacted.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.

