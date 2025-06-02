Teenager charged after car ‘failed to stop’ for police in Dundee

A teenager has been charged after a car allegedly failed to stop for police in Dundee.

Police say they tried to stop the 18-year-old while he was driving on Peddie Street in the West End at around 10.35am on Sunday.

It is claimed the car then struck two other vehicles on Dock Street before being brought to a halt.

The teenager is due in court on Monday.

One onlooker said he saw the car being followed by police on Hawkhill before police caught up near the Tay Road Bridge.

Man, 18, due in court after Dundee crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.35am on Sunday, a car failed to stop for officers on Peddie Street, Dundee.

“The car struck two vehicles on Dock Street before being brought to a stop and the driver apprehended.

“No injuries were reported.

“An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a number of road traffic offences.

“He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.”