World’s strongest brothers set to visit Perth for live Q&A

The world’s strongest brothers Luke and Tom Stoltman are set to visit Perth.

The brothers, from Invergordon in the Highlands, will be taking part in a live Q&A about their journey to become global strongman champions.

The pair will be heading to Perth’s Salutation Hotel on June 13.

Luke Stoltman was recently crowned Britain’s Strongest Man, while brother Tom is a three-time World’s Strongest Man champion.

Tickets on sale for world’s strongest brothers Q&A in Perth

Tickets are available online and cost £38.75 for general admission and £55.25 for VIP, which includes early entry and a photo with the brothers.

A description of the event says: “Join us for an unforgettable evening with the World’s Strongest Brothers, Tom and Luke Stoltman.

“Hosted by comedian John Lebbon, this live Q&A will take you behind the scenes of their incredible journey—from humble beginnings to becoming global strongman champions.

“Tom is a three-time World’s Strongest Man winner, while Luke holds the title of Britain’s Strongest Man and is a two-time Europe’s Strongest Man champion.

“Expect untold stories, raw moments, big laughs, and exclusive insights you won’t hear anywhere else.

“Whether you’re a fan of strength sports or just love a great story, this is a night you won’t want to miss.”

The Q&A will last for three hours from 6.30pm until 9.30pm.

The Courier’s sister title The Press and Journal spoke to the Highland duo last year about their efforts to take on the world’s best strongmen.

Tom Stoltman starred in a hilarious YouTube video filmed at Dumbarnie Links in Fife in October 2024.