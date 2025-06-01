World’s strongest brothers set to visit Perth for live Q&A

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
World’s strongest brothers set to visit Perth for live Q&A

Tickets for Luke and Tom Stoltman's appearance at the Salutation Hotel are on sale now for £38.75.

By Ellidh Aitken
Luke (left) and Tom Stoltman will visit Perth this month. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The world’s strongest brothers Luke and Tom Stoltman are set to visit Perth.

The brothers, from Invergordon in the Highlands, will be taking part in a live Q&A about their journey to become global strongman champions.

The pair will be heading to Perth’s Salutation Hotel on June 13.

Luke Stoltman was recently crowned Britain’s Strongest Man, while brother Tom is a three-time World’s Strongest Man champion.

Tickets are available online and cost £38.75 for general admission and £55.25 for VIP, which includes early entry and a photo with the brothers.

A description of the event says: “Join us for an unforgettable evening with the World’s Strongest Brothers, Tom and Luke Stoltman.

“Hosted by comedian John Lebbon, this live Q&A will take you behind the scenes of their incredible journey—from humble beginnings to becoming global strongman champions.

Tom is a three-time World’s Strongest Man winner, while Luke holds the title of Britain’s Strongest Man and is a two-time Europe’s Strongest Man champion.

Luke Stoltman holds the title of Britain’s Strongest Man. Image: Luke Stoltman

“Expect untold stories, raw moments, big laughs, and exclusive insights you won’t hear anywhere else.

“Whether you’re a fan of strength sports or just love a great story, this is a night you won’t want to miss.”

The Q&A will last for three hours from 6.30pm until 9.30pm.

The Courier’s sister title The Press and Journal spoke to the Highland duo last year about their efforts to take on the world’s best strongmen.

Tom Stoltman starred in a hilarious YouTube video filmed at Dumbarnie Links in Fife in October 2024.

