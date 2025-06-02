95 great pictures as 10th Montrose triathlon puts speed and stamina to the test

More than 200 athletes of all abilities took on the challenge of the 10th Montrose triathlon.

Organised by Tri Angus Ltd, it saw 225 people from as far as Reading and Shetland head to Montrose Sports Centre on Sunday morning.

Heats of 30 swimmers completed their allocated length of the six-lane pool – 400 metres for novices to 750m for more experienced triathletes.

Next, the bike ride challenged novices with one lap of the 12 kilometre course to Mains of Dunninald before returning via Usan House and Ferryden. Sprint competitors pedalled an extra loop to cover 20km.

Finally, the triathletes slipped on their running shoes for a 5k dash to the beach and back to cross the Montrose Sports Centre finish line.

The event encouraged fundraising for its official charity partner, Tayside Mountain Rescue.

Organiser Maggie Lawrie said: “Thank you to all the competitors, sponsors and volunteers for helping the event reach this milestone.”

Photographer Kim Cessford captured the action at the 10th Montrose triathlon.