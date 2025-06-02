95 great pictures as 10th Montrose triathlon puts speed and stamina to the test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
95 great pictures as 10th Montrose triathlon puts speed and stamina to the test

A field of more than 200 athletes took part in the popular Angus event.

By Graham Brown
A push for the line at the end of the 10th Montrose triathlon. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
More than 200 athletes of all abilities took on the challenge of the 10th Montrose triathlon.

Organised by Tri Angus Ltd, it saw 225 people from as far as Reading and Shetland head to Montrose Sports Centre on Sunday morning.

Heats of 30 swimmers completed their allocated length of the six-lane pool – 400 metres for novices to 750m for more experienced triathletes.

Next, the bike ride challenged novices with one lap of the 12 kilometre course to Mains of Dunninald before returning via Usan House and Ferryden. Sprint competitors pedalled an extra loop to cover 20km.

Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
The climb at Ferryden on the cycle leg. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Finally, the triathletes slipped on their running shoes for a 5k dash to the beach and back to cross the Montrose Sports Centre finish line.

The event encouraged fundraising for its official charity partner, Tayside Mountain Rescue.

Organiser Maggie Lawrie said: “Thank you to all the competitors, sponsors and volunteers for helping the event reach this milestone.”

Photographer Kim Cessford captured the action at the 10th Montrose triathlon.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
A canine pace-setter for the final leg.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
A quick drink.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Close to home.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Through the dunes.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
At the line.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Ready at poolside.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Competitor No. 123 makes for home.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
The final push.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Montrose backdrop.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Taking the plunge at the start of Montrose Tri.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Krystina Allison showed her support for her pal, Stef Williams.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Medals and goodie bags at the finish line.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Mixed conditions.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Iain and Scott Cooper celebrate.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Runners on the final stretch.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
A bunch finish.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Ready for the start.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Made it!
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Thumbs up on the push for home.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
The cycle changeover.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Hitting the road.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
A busy scene poolside.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Ruth, Emily and Cameron with (front) Grace at the finish line.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
A triathlon triumph.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Ruth Cowper was welcomed at the finish by daughters, Grace and Emily.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Family triumph as Sam Oag, Isla Oag, Emma Myatt and Hamish Oag celebrate at the sports centre.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Relief at the finish line.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
A thumbs up.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Success for No. 198
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Fergus Alberts, Paul Scott and Brody Alberts at the finish.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Support for competitor Stef Williams.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Handing out the goodie bags to finishers.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Sharron and Dougie Wright.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Delight at the line.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Sprint finish.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Barbara Jones and Rachel Beebe.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
A pack of cyclists heading out into the countryside.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
A quick breather on a downhill section.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Cresting the brae at Ferryden.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Looking back towards Montrose.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Digging in on the climb.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
All going well for this competitor.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
More than 200 tackled the Tri Angus event.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
On the roads around Montrose.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Success!
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Starting the uphill stretch.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
The final yards.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Sunday exercise for all.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Leaving the port behind.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
The race to the line.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Negotiating the final section.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Into the saddle.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Digging in at Ferryden.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Out of the seat for the climb.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Sun on a day of mixed conditions.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Stopping the watch.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
A busy port backdrop.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
The anniversary medals.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Anticiapation before the start.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Louise Simpson receives a rub down from Michaella Robb at the sports centre.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Pushing from the start.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
The bike transition is a busy place.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Heading onto the roads.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Good to go in the pool.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Starting the second leg.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Enjoying the 10th anniversary triathlon.
Competitors in the 10th Montrose Triathlon.
Keeping an eye on the clock.
Competitors in the 10th anniversary Montrose triathlon.
Malc enjoying the 10th anniversary Montrose event.
Competitors in the 10th anniversary Montrose triathlon.
The bike leg going well.
Competitors in the 10th anniversary Montrose triathlon.
In sight of the finish line.
Competitors in the 10th anniversary Montrose triathlon.
Above Montrose.
Competitors in the 10th anniversary Montrose triathlon.
Driving for home.
Competitors in the 10th anniversary Montrose triathlon.
Focus at the start of the cycle.
Competitors in the 10th anniversary Montrose triathlon.
A strong finish from #112.
Competitors in the 10th anniversary Montrose triathlon.
Dodging the puddles after a summer shower.
Competitors in the 10th anniversary Montrose triathlon.
Keeping pace.
Competitors in the 10th anniversary Montrose triathlon.
Looking comfortable on the bike leg.
Competitors in the 10th anniversary Montrose triathlon.
No. 84 closes in on the finish.
Competitors in the 10th anniversary Montrose triathlon.
Heading for home.
Competitors in the 10th anniversary Montrose triathlon.
Last leg.
Competitors in the 10th anniversary Montrose triathlon.
Powering home.
Competitors in the 10th anniversary Montrose triathlon.
Taking a bend on the cycle route.
Competitors in the 10th anniversary Montrose triathlon.
The runners head for the sports centre finish line.
Competitors in the 10th anniversary Montrose triathlon.
Two-way traffic on the cycle leg.
Competitors in the 10th anniversary Montrose triathlon.
Big effort for the last stretch.
Competitors in the 10th anniversary Montrose triathlon.
Pool action.
Competitors in the 10th anniversary Montrose triathlon.
A cyclist out at Ferryden.
Competitors in the 10th anniversary Montrose triathlon.
Montrose Bridge bikers.
Competitors in the 10th anniversary Montrose triathlon.
Eyes on the road ahead.
Competitors in the 10th anniversary Montrose triathlon.
Time for a brief chat before the start.
Competitors in the 10th anniversary Montrose triathlon.
Traill Drive runners.
Competitors in the 10th anniversary Montrose triathlon.
Close to home.

Conversation