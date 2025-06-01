21 great pictures as hundreds of runners compete in Chariots of Fire beach race in St Andrews

Hundreds of runners recreated the iconic Chariots of Fire opening scene as they took to St Andrews West Sands on Sunday.

Adults, children and a fair few four-legged friends braved rain showers to take part in the popular annual spectacular.

Most of the runners dress in white, just like the characters in the 1981 film.

And the movie’s unmistakeable theme by Vangelis rang out as crowds of onlookers lined the beach.

The annual St Andrews beach race is organised by Ben McLeod, a former restaurant manager in the town who now lives in Berkshire.

In a break with tradition, adult runners are rewarded with a fudge doughnut and a beer.

Meanwhile, all the children receive a well-deserved ice cream.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture some of the fun.