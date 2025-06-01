21 great pictures as hundreds of runners compete in Chariots of Fire beach race in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
21 great pictures as hundreds of runners compete in Chariots of Fire beach race in St Andrews

The West Sands was a sea of white as competitors recreated the movie's opening scene.

Runners dressed in white race along the West Sands in St Andrews for the Chariots of Fire Beach Race
Runners in white race along the West Sands in St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender

Hundreds of runners recreated the iconic Chariots of Fire opening scene as they took to St Andrews West Sands on Sunday.

Adults, children and a fair few four-legged friends braved rain showers to take part in the popular annual spectacular.

Most of the runners dress in white, just like the characters in the 1981 film.

And the movie’s unmistakeable theme by Vangelis rang out as crowds of onlookers lined the beach.

The annual St Andrews beach race is organised by Ben McLeod, a former restaurant manager in the town who now lives in Berkshire.

In a break with tradition, adult runners are rewarded with a fudge doughnut and a beer.

Meanwhile, all the children receive a well-deserved ice cream.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture some of the fun.

And they're off. The race begins.
Under starter’s orders. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A female racer with a black dog on a lead.
Who’s leading who?. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Lots of children joined the race
Scores of children also ran along the West Sands for the Chariots of Fire beach race. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A dog leads the way as Chariots of Fire beach race competitors run to catch up
A dog leads the way. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Braving the showers, Chariots of Fire beach race runners in St Andrews
Rain showers failed to dampen the spirits of Chariots of Fire beach race competitors in St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A black dog on a lead joins in the fun at the Chariots of Fire beach race in St Andrews
Another pet pooch joins its owner on the beach during the run. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Recreating the Chariots of Fire beach scene
Many runners raised money for charities. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A female competitor waves to the crowd as she runs along the beach
A wave for the crowd. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Competitors with arms aloft, sprint towards the finish line
Determined looks on the faces of competitors sprinting towards the finish line. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A group of women in white t-shirts enjoy their run on the sand
Hundreds of runners took part in this year’s Chariots of Fire beach race in St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Another dog runs along the beach
This dog gave our photographer paws for thought. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A runner waves to a spectator as the race continues
Spotting someone in the crowd. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A tray of doughnuts, with runners offered one at the end of the race
Mmmm doughnuts…Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
James and Rachael Luff from Dunfermline with their medals and a fudge doughnut each
James and Rachael Luff from Dunfermline with their medals and fudge doughnuts. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A competitor, with thumbs up and mouth open, enjoys the race.
Having fun on the beach. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A small group of children lead the pack at the Chariots of Fire Beach Race
Junior runners lead the pack. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Chariots of Fire children's race on the beach in St Andrews
The children’s race was busy Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Whole families took part. Picture shows a family on the beach
Entire families took part together. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Young runners powering through. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
It’s neck and neck. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Conversation