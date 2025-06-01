News 21 great pictures as hundreds of runners compete in Chariots of Fire beach race in St Andrews The West Sands was a sea of white as competitors recreated the movie's opening scene. Runners in white race along the West Sands in St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson By Claire Warrender June 1 2025, 6:50pm June 1 2025, 6:50pm Share 21 great pictures as hundreds of runners compete in Chariots of Fire beach race in St Andrews Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5258033/st-andrews-beach-race-pictures-chariots-of-fire/ Copy Link 0 comment Hundreds of runners recreated the iconic Chariots of Fire opening scene as they took to St Andrews West Sands on Sunday. Adults, children and a fair few four-legged friends braved rain showers to take part in the popular annual spectacular. Most of the runners dress in white, just like the characters in the 1981 film. And the movie’s unmistakeable theme by Vangelis rang out as crowds of onlookers lined the beach. The annual St Andrews beach race is organised by Ben McLeod, a former restaurant manager in the town who now lives in Berkshire. In a break with tradition, adult runners are rewarded with a fudge doughnut and a beer. Meanwhile, all the children receive a well-deserved ice cream. Our photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture some of the fun. Under starter’s orders. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Who’s leading who?. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Scores of children also ran along the West Sands for the Chariots of Fire beach race. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A dog leads the way. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Rain showers failed to dampen the spirits of Chariots of Fire beach race competitors in St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Another pet pooch joins its owner on the beach during the run. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Many runners raised money for charities. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A wave for the crowd. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Determined looks on the faces of competitors sprinting towards the finish line. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Hundreds of runners took part in this year’s Chariots of Fire beach race in St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson This dog gave our photographer paws for thought. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Spotting someone in the crowd. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Mmmm doughnuts…Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson James and Rachael Luff from Dunfermline with their medals and fudge doughnuts. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Having fun on the beach. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Junior runners lead the pack. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson The children’s race was busy Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Entire families took part together. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Young runners powering through. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson It’s neck and neck. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
