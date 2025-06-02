Crieff carer who exposed bum to service user and said he was ‘covered in bird s***’ struck off

A Crieff carer has been struck off after baring his bum to a service user and saying the man was “covered in bird s***”.

Steven MacDonald was also found to have called the service user a “weirdo” and put his foot in the man’s face while employed as a support worker in the Perthshire town.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) carried out an investigation into his behaviour after the incidents in 2023.

It has now removed MacDonald from the care register, meaning he is banned from working in the sector.

The SSSC found there was evidence that in reference to the service user – named only as AA – MacDonald told a colleague: “Don’t let him touch you, he is covered in bird s***.”

MacDonald also told the man: “That’s not how you lie in a f****** swing.”

Crieff service user branded ‘weirdo’

MacDonald was later found to have pushed AA in the chest, saying: “Stop it you weirdo,” or something similar.

The carer then put AA in a headlock and rubbed his knuckles on his head, before telling the man to smell his feet and pushing the service user’s face with his foot.

He also pulled his trousers and underwear down, exposing his backside to AA.

The SSSC ruled that MacDonald demonstrated a lack of care and respect for the person he was supporting.

The report said: “The behaviour demonstrates a pattern of behaviour that raises concerns about your underlying values and it is behaviour that is fundamentally incompatible with registration.

Support worker ‘could have caused physical and emotional harm’

“It is behaviour that could have caused physical and emotional harm to a person you were supporting.”

The SSSC said MacDonald had not responded to the allegations but had denied his behaviour to Randstad, his employer at the time.

The watchdog found MacDonald had shown no remorse for his actions and had not apologised.

Randstad has been approached for comment.