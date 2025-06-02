Crieff carer who exposed bum to service user and said he was ‘covered in bird s***’ struck off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crieff carer who exposed bum to service user and said he was ‘covered in bird s***’ struck off

Steven MacDonald was also found to have pushed the man's face with his foot.

By Ben MacDonald
Crieff care worker struck off after series of attacks
A Crieff care worker has been struck off after exposing his bum to a service user. Image: Shutterstock

A Crieff carer has been struck off after baring his bum to a service user and saying the man was “covered in bird s***”.

Steven MacDonald was also found to have called the service user a “weirdo” and put his foot in the man’s face while employed as a support worker in the Perthshire town.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) carried out an investigation into his behaviour after the incidents in 2023.

It has now removed MacDonald from the care register, meaning he is banned from working in the sector.

The SSSC found there was evidence that in reference to the service user – named only as AA – MacDonald told a colleague: “Don’t let him touch you, he is covered in bird s***.”

MacDonald also told the man: “That’s not how you lie in a f****** swing.”

Crieff service user branded ‘weirdo’

MacDonald was later found to have pushed AA in the chest, saying: “Stop it you weirdo,” or something similar.

The carer then put AA in a headlock and rubbed his knuckles on his head, before telling the man to smell his feet and pushing the service user’s face with his foot.

He also pulled his trousers and underwear down, exposing his backside to AA.

The SSSC ruled that MacDonald demonstrated a lack of care and respect for the person he was supporting.

The report said: “The behaviour demonstrates a pattern of behaviour that raises concerns about your underlying values and it is behaviour that is fundamentally incompatible with registration.

Support worker ‘could have caused physical and emotional harm’

“It is behaviour that could have caused physical and emotional harm to a person you were supporting.”

The SSSC said MacDonald had not responded to the allegations but had denied his behaviour to Randstad, his employer at the time.

The watchdog found MacDonald had shown no remorse for his actions and had not apologised.

Randstad has been approached for comment.

