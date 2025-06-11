Full list of cruises from Dundee in 2025 as sailings start this week

Dundee is set to welcome several cruises throughout the summer – starting this week.

Sailings heading for destinations like the Norwegian fjords, France, Spain, the Faroe Isles and the British Isles will call at Dundee Port.

Cruise ships will dock in the city on nine occasions, with the first visitor – Azamara Journey – expected in Dundee on Thursday (June 12).

Ambassador Cruise Line’s Ambition ship, which The Courier took a tour of in 2024, will also be a repeat visitor.

The number of cruises planned in 2025 has dropped from the 16 that ran from Dundee last year.

Full list of cruises from Dundee in 2025

The following cruises will dock in Dundee this year:

June 12 : Azamara Journey sailing from Portsmouth to Portsmouth – around the United Kingdom and Ireland

: Azamara Journey sailing from Portsmouth to Portsmouth – around the United Kingdom and Ireland July 17 : Azamara Journey sailing from Leith to Southampton – around the United Kingdom and to Dublin

: Azamara Journey sailing from Leith to Southampton – around the United Kingdom and to Dublin July 20 : Ambition sailing around the United Kingdom, Ireland and to Normandy in France

: Ambition sailing around the United Kingdom, Ireland and to Normandy in France July 25 : Azamara Journey sailing from Southampton to Leith – around the United Kingdom and to Dublin

: Azamara Journey sailing from Southampton to Leith – around the United Kingdom and to Dublin July 31 : Ambition sailing to Norway

: Ambition sailing to Norway August 7 : Ambition sailing to Norway

: Ambition sailing to Norway August 15 : Ambition sailing to France and northern Spain

: Ambition sailing to France and northern Spain August 28 : Ambition sailing to Norway

: Ambition sailing to Norway September 8: Ambition sailing from Newcastle to Liverpool – around Shetland, Orkney, the Faroe Isles and the Hebrides

Ambassador Cruise Line has already revealed its 2026 itinerary for Dundee, including a “party night”.