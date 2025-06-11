Full list of cruises from Dundee in 2025 as sailings start this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Full list of cruises from Dundee in 2025 as sailings start this week

Nine cruises will visit the city throughout the summer, including Ambassador Cruise Line's Ambition ship.

Ambition is coming back to Dundee in 2025. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Ambition is coming back to Dundee in 2025. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Finn Nixon

Dundee is set to welcome several cruises throughout the summer – starting this week.

Sailings heading for destinations like the Norwegian fjords, France, Spain, the Faroe Isles and the British Isles will call at Dundee Port.

Cruise ships will dock in the city on nine occasions, with the first visitor – Azamara Journey – expected in Dundee on Thursday (June 12).

Ambassador Cruise Line’s Ambition ship, which The Courier took a tour of in 2024, will also be a repeat visitor.

The number of cruises planned in 2025 has dropped from the 16 that ran from Dundee last year.

Full list of cruises from Dundee in 2025

The following cruises will dock in Dundee this year:

  • June 12: Azamara Journey sailing from Portsmouth to Portsmouth – around the United Kingdom and Ireland
  • July 17: Azamara Journey sailing from Leith to Southampton – around the United Kingdom and to Dublin
  • July 20: Ambition sailing around the United Kingdom, Ireland and to Normandy in France
  • July 25: Azamara Journey sailing from Southampton to Leith – around the United Kingdom and to Dublin
  • July 31: Ambition sailing to Norway
  • August 7: Ambition sailing to Norway
  • August 15: Ambition sailing to France and northern Spain
  • August 28: Ambition sailing to Norway
  • September 8: Ambition sailing from Newcastle to Liverpool – around Shetland, Orkney, the Faroe Isles and the Hebrides

Ambassador Cruise Line has already revealed its 2026 itinerary for Dundee, including a “party night”.

Conversation