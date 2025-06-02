‘Budget’ Stirling to London rail services to begin next year

A new train service connecting Stirling to London is set to begin next year.

Electric train operator Lumo will launch the new West Coast route to London Euston in mid 2026

There will be four return journeys per day and three on a Sunday.

A return service between Euston and Preston will also operate daily.

Stations served will include:

Larbert

Greenfaulds (Cumbernauld)

Whifflet (Coatbridge)

Motherwell

Lockerbie

Carlisle

Preston

Crewe

Nuneaton

Milton Keynes

Launched in 2021, Lumo operates trains between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh.

It is seen as a budget option for London services compared to other operators.

Currently, there are limited direct rail links between Stirling and London.

The Caledonian Sleeper and LNER offer some journeys.

LNER and Avanti West Coast services are available from Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Route originally set for June 2025

The Stirling to London rail connection was first announced in 2024.

Grand Union Trains was to run four return services per day from June 2025.

First Group, which owns Lumo, then acquired Grand Union and the track access rights.

These rights, obtained from the Office of Rail and Road, are in place until 2030.

First Group expects the services to achieve annual sales of around £50 million and a “low double-digit” operating profit margin.

Chief executive officer Graham Sutherland said: “The mobilisation of our new service between London and Stirling is another important step towards rolling out Lumo as a nationwide operator and growing our open access capacity, a key priority for the Group.

“Our investment and capabilities in open access rail have delivered reliable, value for money services, grown rail demand and helped to spur economic growth and connect communities.

“We look forward to doing the same on our new services.”

