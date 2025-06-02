‘Budget’ Stirling to London rail services to begin next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Budget’ Stirling to London rail services to begin next year

Lumo will launch the new route between Stirling and London Euston in mid 2026.

By Isla Glen
Stirling rail station
Stirling railway station. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

A new train service connecting Stirling to London is set to begin next year.

Electric train operator Lumo will launch the new West Coast route to London Euston in mid 2026

There will be four return journeys per day and three on a Sunday.

A return service between Euston and Preston will also operate daily.

Stations served will include:

  • Larbert
  • Greenfaulds (Cumbernauld)
  • Whifflet (Coatbridge)
  • Motherwell
  • Lockerbie
  • Carlisle
  • Preston
  • Crewe
  • Nuneaton
  • Milton Keynes

Launched in 2021, Lumo operates trains between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh.

It is seen as a budget option for London services compared to other operators.

Currently, there are limited direct rail links between Stirling and London.

The Caledonian Sleeper and LNER offer some journeys.

LNER and Avanti West Coast services are available from Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Route originally set for June 2025

The Stirling to London rail connection was first announced in 2024.

Grand Union Trains was to run four return services per day from June 2025.

First Group, which owns Lumo, then acquired Grand Union and the track access rights.

These rights, obtained from the Office of Rail and Road, are in place until 2030.

First Group expects the services to achieve annual sales of around £50 million and a “low double-digit” operating profit margin.

Stirling railway station
Stirling railway station. Image: Office of Road and Rail

Chief executive officer Graham Sutherland said: “The mobilisation of our new service between London and Stirling is another important step towards rolling out Lumo as a nationwide operator and growing our open access capacity, a key priority for the Group.

“Our investment and capabilities in open access rail have delivered reliable, value for money services, grown rail demand and helped to spur economic growth and connect communities.

“We look forward to doing the same on our new services.”

