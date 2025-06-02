Car catches fire and casualties taken to Ninewells after crash near Loch Tay

An air ambulance was called to a crash involving four people at a Perthshire village on Sunday evening.

Emergency services arrived at Acharn, on the south side of Loch Tay, to a two-vehicle collision.

One of the cars caught fire, which was extinguished by firefighters who were called just after 6.30pm.

As well as the air ambulance, three ambulances and a special operations team were sent by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Two casualties were taken to Ninewells, with the others treated at the scene.

It is not known if anyone was transported to the hospital by air ambulance.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 6.35pm on Sunday to attend an incident at Acharn.

“We dispatched three ambulances, our special operations team and an air ambulance to the scene.

“We transported two patients to Ninewells Hospital while a further two patients were treated and discharged at the scene.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were called to the scene at 6.38pm.

Two appliances attended the incident and were forced to extinguish flames from one car.

They left at 9.12pm.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.