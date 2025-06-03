Angus Planning Ahead: Business park expansion bid and Brechin council offices conversion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Planning Ahead: Business park expansion bid and Brechin council offices conversion

The latest Angus planning round-up also includes a return to garden ground for a cattery near Arbroath and Forfar electricity substation upgrade.

By Graham Brown
An architect's impression of how flats in former Brechin council offices will look. Image: Brunton Design
A thriving Kirriemuir business park could be set for expansion.

Delson Contracts established Logie Business Park in 2013.

Since then, Angus Council has backed subsequent planning applications for the development.

It currently has over 30 commercial/industrial units.

The company has now submitted plans to use just under two hectares of fallow grazing ground for Class 6 storage use.

The site lies immediately south of a previous extension to the business park.

Logie Business Park in Kirriemuir.
Delson says it has secured a six-year agreement, subject to planning permission, with a third party who require a substantial set down and storage area.

The plans include a three-metre noise control bund on the eastern boundary of the site.

The application states: “There is an insufficient current and future supply of employment land to serve the town of Kirriemuir.

“Logie Business Park contributes to Angus’s overall economic growth by continuing to attract new businesses and creating jobs.”

The application will be considered in due course.

Brechin council offices conversion

A five flats plan for former council offices in Brechin has received the green light.

The project is centred on adjacent B and C-listed buildings at 28 and 30 Panmure Street.

These were previously used by a variety of council departments, including social work.

Former council offices at Panmure Street in Brechin.
Flats conversion for Brechin offices.
But they were declared surplus to requirements some years ago.

The Craigmore Consultancy proposal will involve limited exterior alterations.

The flats will range from one to three bedrooms.

Brechin flats development for old council offices.
Historic Environment Scotland had no objection to the proposal.

Angus Council planning officials said: “In general terms, the proposal would secure the reuse of the building in a manner which retains its character.”

Arbroath farmland battery storage site bid

Detailed plans have been submitted for a 50 megawatt energy storage development near Arbroath.

The Blindwells battery energy storage site (BESS) is proposed for around two hectares of farmland at Brax.

It sits a few kilometres northwest of Arbroath.

A proposal of application notice was first submitted in 2023.

Opdenergy UK 9 Ltd has now submitted a full planning application, showing 34 battery storage containers on the site.

The compound would be covered by infrared CCTV and surrounded by a 2.4-metre green palisade fence.

The applicants say the BESS would have an operational lifespan of 30 years.

It would be able to store enough electricity to power 12,500 homes annually.

A decision on the application is yet to be made.

Carnoustie nursery approved

A Carnoustie hair salon is set to return to its previous role as a children’s nursery.

The single storey property at Dundee Street operated as Studio 54 for a number of years.

Approval has now been granted under delegated powers for the nursery plan.

The change of use will involve minimal alterations to the property, including a new canopy on the front, permeable rubber surfacing to the outdoor area space and a new 1.2-metre fence.

Nursery at Dundee Street in Carnoustie.
Applicant Jonathan Cortese said the nursery will operate from 9am to 3pm.

There will be staggered pick-up and drop-off times to avoid large numbers of cars arriving at one time.

The nursery will be able to accommodate up to 24 children.

The council’s handling report said: “The proposal provides for the reinstatement of a former use within an existing building in the development boundary which is of a scale and nature appropriate to the location.”

Forfar substation extension

An electricity substation on the outskirts of Forfar is to be upgraded.

SSE has won permission for an extension to the control room at the Old Brechin Road compound beside the B9134.

The control room will be extended by a total of 168 square metres.

Forfar Whitehills electricity substation.
It will include a 22 sq m extension on the southeast elevation and a 146 sq m addition to the northeast elevation.

The ridge height and materials will match those of the existing control room.

Angus planning officials granted permission under delegated powers.

Their handling report said: “The extended substation control room building would form part of the established building group.

“It would not give rise to unacceptable impacts on amenity, natural and built environment, road safety or infrastructure.”

The substation is beside the site of a battery storage scheme which was approved in 2021 but is yet to be built.

Arbroath cattery to become garden ground

A long-established cattery near Arbroath is to be turned back into garden ground.

The cattery at 29 Marywell operated from at least the 1980s.

Buildings associated with the business have been cleared and a change of use approved under delegated powers.

Permission for a new 21 metre by 16 metres shed has also been granted.

Colin Smith’s application said it would be used for his sailing boats, trailers and other equipment.

Angus Council planning portal links to the applications:

Brechin council offices flats conversion

Kirriemuir business park expansion

Arbroath battery energy storage 

Carnoustie children’s nursery

Forfar electricity substation upgrade

Arbroath cattery change of use 

Conversation