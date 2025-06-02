Hunt for ‘swearing parrot’ Sparky who is missing from his Angus home

The hunt is on for an African grey parrot who has gone missing from his home in Angus.

Sparky, known as the ‘swearing parrot’ for his liking of foul language, escaped from his home in Kellas last week.

His frantic owner Wendy Lyon is desperate to get him home safely to be reunited with his partner Coco, who is missing him.

Search on for Sparky from Kellas

Wendy said: “Sparky managed to get out the window last Thursday when I was giving them breakfast.

“He landed on the decking outside and then took off in some very tall neighbouring trees.

“He was heard calling out that afternoon but there has been no sign or sighting of him since.”

Wendy says Sparky and Coco came to her as a pair three years ago.

Coco is 11 but she doesn’t know how old Sparky is.

However, Wendy says the parrots have been together all Coco’s life.

‘Swearing parrot’ Sparky repeats language used on him when he was abused

She said: “They were both very badly treated and abused before they came to us as rescue parrots.

“They were regularly hit and burned with cigarette stubs.

“They were fed on KFC food and McDonald’s and were in a really poor way.

“They both now look fantastic but Sparky remains very vocal and his language is vile.

“He regularly repeats language from the people who had him when he was abused and it is really bad.

“He constantly swears, using really bad language, and one of his phrases is “Sparky is a p****.”

Wendy says he also imitates other birds, cats and engine noises.

He also regularly calls out for Coco.

She said: “There isn’t a day goes by when he doesn’t use vile language, so if anyone hears him it’s pretty distinctive and easily recognised.”

Sparky can also be quite aggressive and Wendy was unable to handle him when he first arrived.

Missing Angus bird can travel up to a mile a day

She said: “We were initially hopeful he was okay but now we are beginning to lose hope a little bit.

“We were told by the Parrot Trust Scotland, who re-homed them with us, that if parrots survive in the wild they can travel up to a mile a day.

“However, the day he went missing it was very windy so he could have been blown further afield.”

Sparky isn’t ringed but he is micro-chipped.

Wendy says that if anyone finds him and he is injured on the ground they should cover him with a blanket and get help.

Otherwise, if he is spotted, the local vets can be contacted as they all know he is missing, or get in touch with Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus who have also been notified.

“We really hope we find him and he comes back home to us and Coco,” said Wendy.