Dundee Planning Ahead: Broughty Castle sauna and Kirkton Community Centre demolition

A portable sauna could soon be erected at Broughty Castle in a bid to attract more visitors to the site.

A planning application has been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to create a beachside sauna experience.

Leisure and Culture Dundee – who operate Broughty Castle – say this is part of a plan aimed at encouraging more people to use the area and visit Broughty Castle.

It is suggested an independent provider could operate the tent, which would be on a grassy area inside the castle’s boundaries.

This land is owned by Historic Environment Scotland.

Planning documents outline that it would open seven days a week and operate from 8am to 9pm.

Customers would also have to pay online through a booking system, with the tent able to host up to 10 people at the same time.

However, the provider would be tasked with setting up and removing the 2-metre high tent every day.

It is thought this would only take around 10 minutes.

The operator of the tent would not be able to park within Broughty Castle’s boundaries.

Instead, a 20kg tent bag and 21kg stove would have to be carried to the site.

Frasers opening date

Meanwhile, the long-awaited Frasers store in Dundee is set to open on Friday.

Work transforming the former Debenhams unit into a Frasers began at the end of last year.

The fit-out, costing more than £5 million, is the largest investment made at the Overgate since it opened in 2000.

The three-storey store will employ around 90 full and part-time workers.

The shop is due to open on Friday June 6.

This date relies on Dundee City Council signing off the unit and no unforeseen problems.

Kirkton Community Centre demolition

Fresh details have revealed on plans to demolish the long-standing Kirkton Community Centre.

Dundee City Council confirmed last October that the ageing centre would shut and the building be razed to make way for way for a new purpose-built facility.

Now, a building warrant application has been lodged for its demolition.

The application details that the building will be razed down to the existing ground level (EGL) to include floor slab, any foundations and any undercroft.

Any voids created as part of the demolition shall be backfilled using structural fill, suitably graded to match the EGL.

The surrounding hardstandings, footpaths and boundary fences will remain as they are.

The total value of the work is listed on the application as £125,000.

Airlie Arms shop approval

Plans to convert a Dundee pub which was a haunt for football fans is set to be into a convenience store have been approved.

The Airlie Arms, on Dundonald Street, closed its doors last year.

The Stobswell pub was a popular fixture for football fans due its close proximity to both Tannadice and Dens Park.

A planning application was lodged with Dundee City Council earlier this year seeking permission to convert it into a licensed grocer with ‘external refrigeration plant’.

The store will sell food, fresh produce, snacks and alcoholic beverages.

The application has now been approved council officers under delegated powers.

