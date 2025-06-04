Dundee Planning Ahead: Broughty Castle sauna and Kirkton Community Centre demolition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Planning Ahead: Broughty Castle sauna and Kirkton Community Centre demolition

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
A portable sauna could soon be erected at Broughty Castle. Image: DC Thomson.
A portable sauna could soon be erected at Broughty Castle in a bid to attract more visitors to the site.

A planning application has been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to create a beachside sauna experience.

Leisure and Culture Dundee – who operate Broughty Castle – say this is part of a plan aimed at encouraging more people to use the area and visit Broughty Castle.

It is suggested an independent provider could operate the tent, which would be on a grassy area inside the castle’s boundaries.

This land is owned by Historic Environment Scotland.

Broughty Ferry Castle. Image:  Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Planning documents outline that it would open seven days a week and operate from 8am to 9pm.

Customers would also have to pay online through a booking system, with the tent able to host up to 10 people at the same time.

However, the provider would be tasked with setting up and removing the 2-metre high tent every day.

It is thought this would only take around 10 minutes.

The operator of the tent would not be able to park within Broughty Castle’s boundaries.

Instead, a 20kg tent bag and 21kg stove would have to be carried to the site.

Frasers opening date

Meanwhile, the long-awaited Frasers store in Dundee is set to open on Friday.

Work transforming the former Debenhams unit into a Frasers began at the end of last year.

The fit-out, costing more than £5 million, is the largest investment made at the Overgate since it opened in 2000.

The Frasers signs are up ahead of the new department store’s opening in Dundee. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.

The three-storey store will employ around 90 full and part-time workers.

The shop is due to open on Friday June 6.

This date relies on Dundee City Council signing off the unit and no unforeseen problems.

Kirkton Community Centre demolition

Fresh details have revealed on plans to demolish the long-standing Kirkton Community Centre.

Dundee City Council confirmed last October that the ageing centre would shut and the building be razed to make way for way for a new purpose-built facility.

Now, a building warrant application has been lodged for its demolition.

Fencing has been erected around the site. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The application details that the building will be razed down to the existing ground level (EGL) to include floor slab, any foundations and any undercroft.

Any voids created as part of the demolition shall be backfilled using structural fill, suitably graded to match the EGL.

The surrounding hardstandings, footpaths and boundary fences will remain as they are.

The total value of the work is listed on the application as £125,000.

Airlie Arms shop approval

Plans to convert a Dundee pub which was a haunt for football fans is set to be  into a convenience store have been approved.

The Airlie Arms, on Dundonald Street, closed its doors last year.

The Stobswell pub was a popular fixture for football fans due its close proximity to both Tannadice and Dens Park.

The Airlie Arms was bought last year. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.

A planning application was lodged with Dundee City Council earlier this year seeking permission to convert it into a licensed grocer with ‘external refrigeration plant’.

The store will sell food, fresh produce, snacks and alcoholic beverages.

The application has now been approved council officers under delegated powers.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications

Broughty Castle 

Frasers 

Kirkton Community Centre 

Airlie Arms 

