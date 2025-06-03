Fife Council may shut offices on Mondays and Fridays as hybrid working sees buildings ‘significantly under-utilised’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife Council may shut offices on Mondays and Fridays as hybrid working sees buildings ‘significantly under-utilised’

Some Fife Council offices are only 15% full on Mondays and Fridays, with staff choosing to work from home.

By Claire Warrender
County Buildings in Cupar could close with council office opening hours cut elsewhere
County Buildings in Cupar is under-utilised and could close. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

Fife Council offices could close on Mondays and Fridays as many staff continue to work from home.

New figures reveal just 15% of workers are in offices some days.

However, this rises to more than 80% in the middle of the week.

Head of property services Alan Paul has now suggested the possibility of a trial that would see most offices close on the least-used days.

Other cost-cutting options include a reduction in core Fife Council office opening hours.

Opening from 8am to 6pm, rather than the current 7am to 8pm, would reduce office running costs by 30%.

Fife Council spends more than £5 million a year on energy bills, along with maintenance and other costs.

Meanwhile, work to dispose of some underused council buildings continues.

Closing Fife Council buildings

Rothesay House in Glenrothes was demolished last year.

And New City House in Dunfermline was sold and is being converted into flats.

Now council offices at Wemyssfield in Kirkcaldy have been declared surplus to requirements after staff were relocated.

Rothesay House in Glenrothes was demolished in 2024.
Rothesay House, Glenrothes, was demolished last year and the site is now vacant.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Mr Paul says closure of County Buildings in Cupar would also deliver “significant revenue savings”.

Fewer than a quarter of the desks there are occupied on an average week.

Meetings have been held to ensure staff are aware of the need for change and “efficient use of accommodation”.

However, Mr Paul says changing Fife Council office opening hours should not result in a reduction in customer service.

One possibility is housing staff from several departments within community facilities.

Hybrid working means lower Fife Council office use

The council owns 1,700 buildings, excluding houses.

And its property portfolio is valued at £2.5 billion.

The property services chief says: “The adoption of the home/office blended working has caused the corporate offices to remain significantly under-utilised.

“Average weekly utilisation in 2024 varied between 22% and 64%, with daily attendance ranging from 15% to 81%.

“Previous counts confirmed attendance is typically lower on Mondays and Fridays, with a peak on Wednesday.

“This pattern is replicated across many organisations with a hybrid working arrangement.”

Other organisations, including the police and NHS Fife already rent office space from the council.

And this could be expanded in a bid to increase income.

