Aberfeldy dad’s tribute to ‘incredible’ daughter, 20, as family bid to raise awareness of anorexia

An Aberfeldy dad has paid tribute to his “incredible, young and beautiful” daughter following her death.

Rachel Bywater passed away in Aberfeldy on May 17, aged 20.

The cause of her death is not yet known.

Rachel was born in Dundee and raised in the Highland Perthshire town, and attended Breadalbane Academy.

Dad says Rachel Bywater was ‘incredible, young, and beautiful’

She enjoyed swimming and gymnastics in her younger years and, more recently, travelling, skiing, music and animals, says dad David Bywater.

Rachel worked in the Schiehallion pub on Dunkeld Street, and was due to begin a new job at Fika Coffee Shop in The Square.

David has shared memories of his “funny, caring, and compassionate” daughter who “spent most of her time worrying about other people”.

He told The Courier that his whole family are proud of Rachel.

David said: “She thought about becoming a nurse, or joining the ambulance service or Police Scotland.

“She was massively into her dogs and had a cocker spaniel, a German shepherd, and now a sprocker.

“For a long time, she spoke about becoming a dog handler.

“For the last five years, Rachel has been battling anorexia, which has been really tough.

“She had a lot of treatment as an outpatient, and spent nearly six months as an inpatient at the young person’s unit in Dundee, for which her sister, Anna, has subsequently set up a JustGiving page.

“As of this morning, it has raised over £26,000, once the Gift Aid is added, with another £4,000 of donations for the Beat Eating Disorders charity.

“She made me so proud, the way she was trying to fight this horrific disease.

“She was an incredible, young, beautiful person with her whole life ahead of her.”

‘She got on well with everybody’

David says his daughter was popular with teachers and peers while at school, and had a “massive” group of friends.

For her 21st birthday, he bought Rachel tickets to Heartland Music Festival in Pitlochry on June 28 and 29.

David hopes her friends will attend the event and celebrate her.

He says she is deeply loved by her mum Maria, older brother Calum, sister Anna, Nannie B, all of her large family, and many friends.

“She got on well with everybody, but she could be a cheeky wee monkey at times,” David said.

“We spent five days touring around the NC500 in 2022 and had some really quality dad and daughter time.

“Equally, she and her mum were joined at the hip most of the time, walking the dogs, shopping, and going on holidays to the Canary Islands.”

Aberfeldy says goodbye to former Breadalbane Academy pupil

The streets of Aberfeldy were lined with mourners for Rachel’s funeral on Thursday.

Loved ones travelled from across the world to say goodbye.

The family say they have been “completely taken aback” by the support from the community.

David added: “There was so much respect given to Rachel and it helped us give the most dignified, loving send-off that we could, even though no parent should have to go through and do that.

“There are two huge rooms in the church and they were both full; the car park outside was full.

“We had a fantastic 20 years, but she had so much more to give and offer.”