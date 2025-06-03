Daughter of Perth Bell’s Sports Centre architect launches fight against Thimblerow plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daughter of Perth Bell’s Sports Centre architect launches fight against Thimblerow plans

Kathleen Shek has launched a petition to save Thimblerow car park.

By Sean O'Neil
Kathleen Shek at Thimblerow. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The daughter of the architect behind Bell’s Sports Centre has launched a petition against plans to build a new leisure centre at Thimblerow in Perth.

Kathleen Shek, whose father John Beattie Davidson designed the facility, wants the complex to remain as her late father intended – as a multi-use venue for indoor sports.

Mr Davidson died in 1984 at the age of 52.

Kathleen wants to protect his legacy, saying she was “his mouth piece” in the fight to save Bell’s.

John Beattie Davidson. Image: Kathleen Shek

She told The Courier: “Bell’s was to be a facility that everyone could use – that was his vision.

“My 93-year-old mother is still living and also wants Bell’s to be what it was intended to be.

“[It] is a place that’s very dear to my heart, and I helped it get heritage status, so I don’t want anything to take away from Bell’s.”

‘Why aren’t they listening to voters?’

Kathleen has set up a new petition to save Thimblerow car park, the site where council hope to build a new PH2O leisure centre.

The local authority’s plan has received widespread backlash among curlers, swimmers, indoor sports clubs and the public at large.

The Perth and Kinross Community Sports Network (PKCSN) has derided plans to turn Bell’s into an unheated arena with artificial pitches.

Kathleen Shek and her mum Jean Davidson at Bell’s Sports Centre. Image: Kathleen Shek.

In addition to wanting to keep Bell’s as her father intended, Kathleen also can’t believe the council want to take away Thimblerow as a car park.

“I want Bell’s to be reinstated as it was, so I don’t want them building on Thimblerow car park, as it’s not going to be the same,” she said.

“The Thimblerow car park (plan) to me makes no sense.

“It’s going to cost sixty-odd million pounds, it’s going to take away one of the busiest car parks in Perth.

“It’s an easily accessible car park, it’s in the centre of town.”

She described the idea that people would instead park in Kinnoull Street car park, which is being bought over by the council, as “ludicrous”.

Kathleen leafleting at Thimblerow. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Kathleen believes many people, especially elderly drivers, do not like multi-storey car parks and consider them unsafe.

“It just seems like a pointless exercise to me, to take that (Thimblerow) car park away,” she said.

Across two petitions on the future of Bell’s and PH2O, more than 6,200 signatures have been collected opposing the council’s plans.

Kathleen believes it is time for councillors to listen to their constituents on the matter.

“We’re the people that vote these guys in. Why aren’t they listening to the voters?” she said.

“It’s frustrating, it’s very frustrating.”

The matter is set to go before elected members again on June 18.

Council car park figures include retail park

Perth and Kinross Council said it will continue to monitor parking availability in the city.

According to their own survey, Thimblerow remains the most popular car park in Perth.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Councillors approved plans to build PH2O at Thimblerow in September last year.

Kathleen campaigning at Thimblerow car park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“The site had previously been earmarked for development and our parking survey found on weekdays peak occupancy is just 37%.

“On Saturday afternoons peak occupancy is 87%.

“Our analysis has shown there is more than enough parking provision in the city centre with maximum occupancy rates of 56%, meaning more than four out of every 10 spaces are unoccupied.

“However, we have pledged we will continue to monitor the situation as the PH20 project develops.”

The figures presented by council in this response, and as part of their survey, include 1,324 spaces at the out-of-town St Catherine’s Retail Park.

