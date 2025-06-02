Stirling Planning Ahead: New Dunblane care home and 400 Cowie houses progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling Planning Ahead: New Dunblane care home and 400 Cowie houses progress

Proposals in Bannockburn, Dunblane and Cowie are all in the spotlight.

By Alex Watson
Not everyone in Dunblane is happy about plans for a new care home facility in the town. Image: Gilberts Architects/Stirling Council/DC Thomson
Welcome back to Planning Ahead, The Courier’s regular round-up of all the Stirling Council planning applications you should know about.

Two recently approved proposals have caused controversy with locals, including plans for a new care home in Dunblane.

Here’s a closer look at the latest developments.

Progress for new Cowie housing plan

The Berryhills development plan in full, including a new roundabout coming off Bannockburn Road. Image: Taylor Wimpey West Scotland/Stirling Council

A plan to build more than 400 new homes in Cowie, which was approved in principle last year, has taken another step forward.

Developer Taylor Wimpey has submitted detailed design and construction proposals for 417 properties on brownfield land south of Bannockburn Road and north-west of Cowie Bowling Club, known as Berryhills.

A mixture of cottage flats, terraces, semi-detached and detached houses is proposed, 60 of which will be affordable homes.

There will be 16 one-bedroom properties, 68 two-beds, 187 three-beds, and 146 four-beds.

Shared green spaces and children’s play areas are also included in the plans.

Planning reference: 25/00195/MSC

Bannockburn taxi office plan gets green light

The taxi business will be based next to Skeoch Farm Steadings. Image: Google Street View

Planning permission has been granted for a new taxi office off the A91, just outside Bannockburn.

Stirling Council recently approved a request to change the use of a residential building, allowing it to become a base for a taxi business.

The structure, which will be relocated from another site, is to be erected on an area of hardstanding next to Skeoch Farm Steadings, close to the Skeoch roundabout outside Bannockburn.

According to the council, five written objections to the proposal were received, four of which were considered competent.

However, it was ultimately decided the proposals “would not bear any unacceptable level of amenity impact on neighbouring properties.”

Planning reference: 25/00079/FUL

Dunblane care home approved despite reservations

This artist’s impression of the care home complex shows the existing building in pink to the right, with the new facility next door. Image: Gilberts Architects/Stirling Council

A new 20-bed care home can be built in Dunblane, Stirling Council decided last month.

The standalone facility will be located within the grounds of Randolph Hill Nursing Home on Perth Road.

The new care home will also be owned and operated by Randolph Hill Nursing Homes Group, but run entirely independently from the existing 60-bed nursing home on the same site.

Stirling Council’s Planning and Regulation Panel approved the application, first submitted in July 2024, during a meeting on Tuesday.

Dunblane Community Council formally objected to the care home plan, and 10 objections were also submitted by members of the public.

Nonetheless, planning officers recommended that councillors give the go-ahead, subject to some conditions, and the development was green-lit without any issue.

Planning reference: 24/00442/FUL

Conversation