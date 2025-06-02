Stirling Planning Ahead: New Dunblane care home and 400 Cowie houses progress

Welcome back to Planning Ahead, The Courier’s regular round-up of all the Stirling Council planning applications you should know about.

Two recently approved proposals have caused controversy with locals, including plans for a new care home in Dunblane.

Here’s a closer look at the latest developments.

Progress for new Cowie housing plan

A plan to build more than 400 new homes in Cowie, which was approved in principle last year, has taken another step forward.

Developer Taylor Wimpey has submitted detailed design and construction proposals for 417 properties on brownfield land south of Bannockburn Road and north-west of Cowie Bowling Club, known as Berryhills.

A mixture of cottage flats, terraces, semi-detached and detached houses is proposed, 60 of which will be affordable homes.

There will be 16 one-bedroom properties, 68 two-beds, 187 three-beds, and 146 four-beds.

Shared green spaces and children’s play areas are also included in the plans.

Planning reference: 25/00195/MSC

Bannockburn taxi office plan gets green light

Planning permission has been granted for a new taxi office off the A91, just outside Bannockburn.

Stirling Council recently approved a request to change the use of a residential building, allowing it to become a base for a taxi business.

The structure, which will be relocated from another site, is to be erected on an area of hardstanding next to Skeoch Farm Steadings, close to the Skeoch roundabout outside Bannockburn.

According to the council, five written objections to the proposal were received, four of which were considered competent.

However, it was ultimately decided the proposals “would not bear any unacceptable level of amenity impact on neighbouring properties.”

Planning reference: 25/00079/FUL

Dunblane care home approved despite reservations

A new 20-bed care home can be built in Dunblane, Stirling Council decided last month.

The standalone facility will be located within the grounds of Randolph Hill Nursing Home on Perth Road.

The new care home will also be owned and operated by Randolph Hill Nursing Homes Group, but run entirely independently from the existing 60-bed nursing home on the same site.

Stirling Council’s Planning and Regulation Panel approved the application, first submitted in July 2024, during a meeting on Tuesday.

Dunblane Community Council formally objected to the care home plan, and 10 objections were also submitted by members of the public.

Nonetheless, planning officers recommended that councillors give the go-ahead, subject to some conditions, and the development was green-lit without any issue.

Planning reference: 24/00442/FUL

