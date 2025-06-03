Fifers enjoying bumper early strawberry harvest – but ‘wee shortage’ of berries looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Fifers enjoying bumper early strawberry harvest – but ‘wee shortage’ of berries looms

Farmer Keith Adamson gives me the lowdown on this year's strawberry season - including why there may be a shortage of strawberries come mid-June.

Keith Adamson standing inside a polytunnel that is being used to grow strawberries.
Keith Adamson has been celebrating a wonderful early crop of strawberries. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson
By Jacob Smith

Nothing says summer like a punnet of strawberries – and our recent sunny weather has seen this year’s crop start early and strong.

But the current bumper harvest could lead to a dip in supply later in June, according to one of north Fife’s leading producers,

Fife farmer Keith Adamson owns 240 polytunnels, spanning some 40 acres in the north of the Kingdom.

The public have been able to purchase this fruit via his popular shop, The West Friarton Farm Strawberry Shed, since Monday May 19 with customers raving about the berries’ exceptional size and flavour.

A person cradling a number of growing strawberries.
The strawberries at West Friarton Farm are large and flavourful. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

All told, Keith hopes to harvest approximately 400 tonnes of strawberries this year.

But his plants’ early burst of productivity might come at a cost later this month when they could produce less fruit.

“There could be a wee shortage of strawberries come the middle of June,” Keith told me on a visit to West Friarton.

But strawberry fans shouldn’t panic, he assures me. At least not yet. Read on find out why.

Where does Keith sell his best berries?

Keith sells most of his fruit to the supermarkets. The very best berries, however, are sold at the Strawberry Shed – at the Forgan Roundabout, off the A92 – which is open seven days a week, 10am to 7pm.

Thanks to being picked at the peak of their ripeness and sold on the same day, these strawberries are much more flavourful than those sold in the supermarkets.

“People always taste our strawberries, and their first reaction is: ‘Man, this is what I remember as a child’,” Keith says.

“You can’t go into a supermarket and experience that.”

Several varieties in the season

Although many customers don’t realise it, they likely eat several strawberry varieties over the course of the summer.

“A strawberry is not good for the whole season,” Keith tells me.

Keith Adamson, holding up a tray filled with punnets of strawberries.
Keith’s strawberries are sold only a short distance from his farm. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

For this reason, he grows several varieties on the farm, including magnum, favori and AVA. (He also grows a small number of white strawberries that always get customers talking.)

Each of the varieties taste slightly different. AVA has what most would deem a classic profile – sweet and with a fruity aroma. Magnum strawberries are even sweeter and are celebrated for their juiciness.

Polytunnels located on West Friarton Farm.
The berries are grown inside polytunnels to protect the plants from the wind. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

While Keith’s personal favourite is Malling centenary, most of his customers are fond of AVA.

“People come in and ask for AVA,’ Keith says.

“That’s because AVA was the original strawberry we started with 20 years ago.”

Regardless of the variety, all of Keith’s strawberries are picked by hand. They are also pollinated by British bees. A small hive, about the size of two shoeboxes, sits in every polytunnel.

“They love the strawberry flowers, and they pollinate everything – every flower becomes a strawberry, as long as it’s pollinated,” Keith says.

Too much of a good thing?

The warm and sunny spring has caused strawberries across the country to fruit incredibly well during this early part of the season.

However, the plants’ current productiveness could be an issue in the future.

Punnets of strawberries sitting in a tray.
Keith Adamson sells a number of varieties at his shop. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Plug plants (those grown in a polytunnel) usually fruit for around six weeks. Because of this, farmers are in the habit of planting their strawberry crops at set intervals.

In normal conditions, this ensures one crop is coming in while the other is on the way out.

The warm, sunny weather has meant an intense early harvest. This threatens to throw this schedule out of sync.

This is slightly ironic given that last year it was cold weather that played havoc on the season.

A person holding a small pile of coir.
Keith Adamson use coco coir to grow his strawberries. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

On a positive note, the sunshine has meant that this year’s crop is incredibly sweet.

During my visit to both the Strawberry Shed and West Friarton Farm, I have an opportunity to fact check this for myself.

After Keith shows me how to properly pick one – pinch the stalk between your thumbnail and forefinger – I quickly gorge myself on the vibrant fruit.

Strawberries growing on a plant.
The berries are picked and served on the same day. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

No matter how many I eat, each provides a wave of summer feeling that even a bout of rain fails to dampen.

With strawberries like these around, this summer can’t fail to be a sweet one.

So my advice is get them before they’re gone. Even living without them for a couple of weeks seems too much.

Conversation