Dundee holidaymaker captures dramatic moment Mount Etna eruption began

Huge clouds of ash were sent billowing into the sky when the volcano erupted on Monday.

By Neil Henderson
Volcano Mount Etna as it erupted on Monday.
Mount Etna as it erupted on Monday. Image: Tom Ingram

A Dundee man has captured the dramatic eruption of Mount Etna, which sent a huge cloud of ash into the sky.

Tom Ingram, 69, is on holiday on the Italian island of Sicily.

So he was perfectly placed to view the beginning of the volcanic eruption on Monday.

Large plumes of grey ash and white smoke were clearly visible as it continued.

Etna is one of the world’s most active volcanoes and regularly erupts – most recently in February.

Dundee holidaymaker’s photos capture volcano as it erupts

Tom and his wife, Gail, arrived on the Island on Friday for a holiday to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

The couple were enjoying a boat trip near Taormina, around 30 miles from Mount Etna, when Tom captured the dramatic events as they unfolded.

Huge clouds of ash and smoke billow out of Mount Etna as it erupts.
Huge clouds of ash and smoke billow out of Mount Etna as it erupts. Image: Tom Ingram
Images of Mount Etna's eruption captured by a Dundee holidaymaker.
Tom was around 30 miles from the volcano. Image: Tom Ingram

Tom describes the volcano eruption as “quite spectacular”.

He said: “At first we could see a white cloud of smoke blowing out over the horizon, which didn’t look too dramatic.

“However, once the boat had made it around the headland, it was clear things had changed dramatically.”

White smoke appears from the volcano.
White smoke appears from Etna. Image: Tom Ingram
Mount Etna as it erupted on Monday.
The volcano as it erupted on Monday. Image: Tom Ingram

Tom’s images capture huge clouds of ash billowing up into the sky.

He told The Courier: “It was quite spectacular to watch.

“We didn’t hear any sound from the eruption as the wind was blowing from left to right as we watched, so may have carried the sound away from us.”

Mount Etna eruption ‘spectacular to watch’

Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (NIGV) has been closely monitoring events at Mount Etna.

It said it first noted changes to the volcano’s activity at 12.39am local time (10.39pm GMT).

The full eruption took place later in the morning though.

Huge ash cloud rises from the volcano.
A huge ash cloud rises from the volcano. Image: Tom Ingram
Mount Etna volcano erupts.
Tom was enjoying a boat trip near Taormina at the time. Image: Tom Ingram

NIGV has issued a ‘code red’ aviation warning advising that a significant volume of ash was likely to be dispersed into the atmosphere.

However, disruption on the ground in the immediate vicinity of Etna is thought to be minimal at present.

Conversation