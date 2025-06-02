Watch as Carnoustie Airbnb static caravan which forced rail line closure is finally removed

An unlawful static caravan that caused the closure of the east coast rail line in Carnoustie last month has been trailered away.

On Monday, the one-time Airbnb holiday home was removed from the garden of a house in Ireland Street.

It came less than a fortnight after resident Tony Lindsay blocked the rail line passing his home.

At the time, he was trying to manoeuvre the caravan back on site in breach of an Angus Council planning enforcement order.

The order followed an unsuccessful two-year planning fight which reached the Scottish Government.

Rail services suspended during Carnoustie incident

The May 22 incident knocked down part of the wall bordering the railway.

Services between Dundee and Aberdeen were suspended for Network Rail engineers to deal with the collapse.

Mr Lindsay later admitted “jumping the gun” in his latest attempt to use the caravan.

He previously stopped advertising it as a holiday let but continued to use it for family members.

And on April 1, he lodged a planning application to turn the caravan into garden storage and a family ‘snug’.

However, council roads chiefs were unhappy the caravan had previously been moved only as far as the road outside Mr Lindsay’s home.

Fearing it would be towed away, he said he was trying to avert that and put it back in the garden when the rail line incident took place.

Lengthy operation to remove Carnoustie caravan

On Monday, a transporter arrived to carry out the removal of the caravan.

It had been left hanging over the pavement in Ireland Street because it could not be moved in the wake of the May 22 incident for safety reasons.

The Courier understands Monday’s proceedings were delayed after a car was parked in front of it.

The static home was eventually taken away late on Monday afternoon.

Angus Council declined to confirm whether the caravan was removed as a result of a legal order, or with the householder’s co-operation.

In a brief statement, a spokesperson said: “Angus Council can confirm the caravan has now been removed from the public road/footway.”

Last week, we revealed British Transport Police had concluded its investigation into the incident. It confirmed there would be no criminal charges in relation to the matter.

Network Rail put a temporary barrier in place at the edge of the rail line.

It said the wall will be permanently repaired in due course.

Mr Lindsay did not respond to a request for comment.