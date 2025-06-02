Watch as Carnoustie Airbnb static caravan which forced rail line closure is finally removed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watch as Carnoustie Airbnb static caravan which forced rail line closure is finally removed

The former Carnoustie holiday home has been at the centre of a two-year planning battle between a local resident and Angus Council.

By Graham Brown

An unlawful static caravan that caused the closure of the east coast rail line in Carnoustie last month has been trailered away.

On Monday, the one-time Airbnb holiday home was removed from the garden of a house in Ireland Street.

It came less than a fortnight after resident Tony Lindsay blocked the rail line passing his home.

Carnoustie rail line blocked by wall collapse.
Part of the Carnoustie wall collapsed onto the rail line. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

At the time, he was trying to manoeuvre the caravan back on site in breach of an Angus Council planning enforcement order.

The order followed an unsuccessful two-year planning fight which reached the Scottish Government.

Rail services suspended during Carnoustie incident

The May 22 incident knocked down part of the wall bordering the railway.

Services between Dundee and Aberdeen were suspended for Network Rail engineers to deal with the collapse.

Mr Lindsay later admitted “jumping the gun” in his latest attempt to use the caravan.

He previously stopped advertising it as a holiday let but continued to use it for family members.

And on April 1, he lodged a planning application to turn the caravan into garden storage and a family ‘snug’.

However, council roads chiefs were unhappy the caravan had previously been moved only as far as the road outside Mr Lindsay’s home.

House in Ireland Street, Carnoustie at centre of caravan planning row.
The empty Ireland Street garden following the static caravan’s removal. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Fearing it would be towed away, he said he was trying to avert that and put it back in the garden when the rail line incident took place.

Lengthy operation to remove Carnoustie caravan

On Monday, a transporter arrived to carry out the removal of the caravan.

It had been left hanging over the pavement in Ireland Street because it could not be moved in the wake of the May 22 incident for safety reasons.

The Courier understands Monday’s proceedings were delayed after a car was parked in front of it.

Car parked in front of static caravan during removal attempt in Carnoustie.
The scene on Ireland Street earlier on Monday. Image: Supplied

The static home was eventually taken away late on Monday afternoon.

Angus Council declined to confirm whether the caravan was removed as a result of a legal order, or with the householder’s co-operation.

In a brief statement, a spokesperson said: “Angus Council can confirm the caravan has now been removed from the public road/footway.”

Last week, we revealed British Transport Police had concluded its investigation into the incident. It confirmed there would be no criminal charges in relation to the matter.

Network Rail put a temporary barrier in place at the edge of the rail line.

It said the wall will be permanently repaired in due course.

Mr Lindsay did not respond to a request for comment.

