7 people arrested after 186 ‘shoplifting offences’ at Dundee petrol station

Police say the BP garage on Kingsway was targeted repeatedly between February and May.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The drugs were found when Bell was pulled over at the BP, Kingsway West.
The BP garage on the Kingsway in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Seven people have been arrested after 186 alleged shoplifting offences were reported at a Dundee petrol station.

Police say the BP garage on Kingsway was targeted between February 26 and May 28 this year.

Officers have now arrested five women and two men, aged between 29 and 50.

They will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

No further information has been revealed about the thefts.

Sergeant Stuart Paton of Lochee Community Policing Team said: “We will continue to work closely with local retailers and would encourage those in the retail sector to come forward and report any criminal activity directed towards them.”

BP and M&S, which runs the shop, have been approached for comment.

