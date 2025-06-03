Plan for controversial Bannockburn trotting track blocked by Scottish Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plan for controversial Bannockburn trotting track blocked by Scottish Government

Ministers said the harness racing track would have had "a significant adverse effect on the character of the battlefield".

By Isla Glen
Harness racing in Serbia.
Harness racing. Image: Nenad Nedomacki/Shutterstock

A controversial plan to build a harness racing track near the Battle of Bannockburn site has been rejected by the Scottish Government.

The proposal, lodged by Mr H Muirhead of the Scottish Harness Racing Club, hoped to construct a trotting track surface in a Whins of Milton field.

A single-storey building housing toilets, a bar and hot takeaway food, and 240 parking spaces, also formed part of the plan.

It was greenlit by Stirling Council’s Planning and Regulation Panel in July 2024.

Due to the type of application, the Scottish Government was to have the final say.

While the reporter recommended planning permission should be granted
subject to conditions, Scottish ministers disagreed.

Bannockburn Visitor Centre
The site is near Bannockburn Visitor Centre. Image: SnapTPhotography/Shutterstock

They said the development would have “a significant adverse effect on the character of the battlefield, its setting and sense of place”.

This was due to new development and urbanisation on one of the few remaining
undeveloped parts of the battlefield.

Furthermore, it was considered to “detract” from the prominence of the listed buildings and would therefore have a “detrimental impact” on their special character and setting.

The plan also would not preserve the character or the special architectural or historic interest of the Rotunda and flagpole, according to ministers.

National Trust for Scotland welcome decision

Diarmid Hearns, acting director of conservation and policy at The National Trust for Scotland, thanked those who campaigned against the plans.

He said: “Ministers’ conclusions closely accord with our stated views that this development was simply in the wrong place and would have badly impacted upon the setting of the battlefield.

“We hope that this decision brings this matter to an end and that the developer withdraws to a new site elsewhere that will not impinge on places of historical importance.”

Harness racing history at Bannockburn

In harness racing, horses compete in a specific gait while pulling a two-wheeled cart called a sulky.

Scottish harness racing took place at Corbiewood Stadium for more than five decades.

However, the site was demolished in 2022 to make way for housing as part of the South Stirling Gateway development.

The Scottish Harness Racing Club is currently using a grass track at Haugh Field.

A plan for a new trotting track was submitted in October 2023.

It proved controversial with more than 100 responses for and against the proposal.

The National Trust for Scotland, which runs the Battle of Bannockburn site, described it as a “damaging and unsuitable development”.

Residents voiced concerns over the influx of vehicles, noise pollution and the historical significance of the site.

But supporters said the track was needed for harness racing to “survive” in Scotland and would bring a “financial benefit” to the Bannockburn area.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

