Plan for controversial Bannockburn trotting track blocked by Scottish Government

A controversial plan to build a harness racing track near the Battle of Bannockburn site has been rejected by the Scottish Government.

The proposal, lodged by Mr H Muirhead of the Scottish Harness Racing Club, hoped to construct a trotting track surface in a Whins of Milton field.

A single-storey building housing toilets, a bar and hot takeaway food, and 240 parking spaces, also formed part of the plan.

It was greenlit by Stirling Council’s Planning and Regulation Panel in July 2024.

Due to the type of application, the Scottish Government was to have the final say.

While the reporter recommended planning permission should be granted

subject to conditions, Scottish ministers disagreed.

They said the development would have “a significant adverse effect on the character of the battlefield, its setting and sense of place”.

This was due to new development and urbanisation on one of the few remaining

undeveloped parts of the battlefield.

Furthermore, it was considered to “detract” from the prominence of the listed buildings and would therefore have a “detrimental impact” on their special character and setting.

The plan also would not preserve the character or the special architectural or historic interest of the Rotunda and flagpole, according to ministers.

National Trust for Scotland welcome decision

Diarmid Hearns, acting director of conservation and policy at The National Trust for Scotland, thanked those who campaigned against the plans.

He said: “Ministers’ conclusions closely accord with our stated views that this development was simply in the wrong place and would have badly impacted upon the setting of the battlefield.

“We hope that this decision brings this matter to an end and that the developer withdraws to a new site elsewhere that will not impinge on places of historical importance.”

Harness racing history at Bannockburn

In harness racing, horses compete in a specific gait while pulling a two-wheeled cart called a sulky.

Scottish harness racing took place at Corbiewood Stadium for more than five decades.

However, the site was demolished in 2022 to make way for housing as part of the South Stirling Gateway development.

The Scottish Harness Racing Club is currently using a grass track at Haugh Field.

A plan for a new trotting track was submitted in October 2023.

It proved controversial with more than 100 responses for and against the proposal.

The National Trust for Scotland, which runs the Battle of Bannockburn site, described it as a “damaging and unsuitable development”.

Residents voiced concerns over the influx of vehicles, noise pollution and the historical significance of the site.

But supporters said the track was needed for harness racing to “survive” in Scotland and would bring a “financial benefit” to the Bannockburn area.

