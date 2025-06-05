Cut to Dundee classroom roles sparks concerns over support for pupils

Concerns have been raised about a lack of support for Dundee school pupils after several classroom positions were cut.

At least seven temporary support roles have been lost in the city due to reductions in funding.

The Courier understands three secondary schools – Morgan, Harris and St Paul’s Academies – are affected.

The staff mainly help teachers in supporting pupils with their health and wellbeing, including those with additional support needs.

The move comes after a cut in the amount of money Dundee City Council has received in recent years from the Scottish Government’s Attainment Challenge fund – a move that was condemned at the time by city councillors.

Kevin Keenan, leader of the opposition Labour group on the council, said: “We have now seen around £4.2 million taken from the education department’s budget over the last three years at around £1.4m per year.

“I am now advised that seven or more health and wellbeing workers will have their posts deleted.

“This causes me great concern over things like increasing attacks on teachers and disruption for pupils.

“I don’t understand why we, as a council/education authority, would be looking to pay off these workers, given certain factors.”

Mr Keenan says it is particularly concerning given the rise in the number of children with suspected neurodivergent conditions, along with changes to the way NHS Tayside deals with referrals for conditions like autism and ADHD.

He has also highlighted a report from the teaching union NASUWT, highlighting the impact of a lack of funding is having on those with additional support needs in the classroom.

Mr Keenan added: “Without support, there will be an increase in disruption in the classroom.

“We have a changing and challenging landscape where a large number of external factors are likely to deliver less than we would hope for the children in this city.”

He wants Audrey May, executive director of the children and families service at the council, to report back to the council’s education committee within four months “giving a true reflection about the effect the cuts are starting to have and will have in future on our schools and staff”.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Following a reallocation of Attainment Challenge Fund monies, funding is no longer available for several temporary posts in Dundee.

“We can confirm that no compulsory redundancies have resulted from this change.”