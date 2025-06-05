Cut to Dundee classroom roles sparks concerns over support for pupils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cut to Dundee classroom roles sparks concerns over support for pupils

Three secondary schools are understood to be affected by the loss of at least seven positions.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Harris Academy is one of the schools affected. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Concerns have been raised about a lack of support for Dundee school pupils after several classroom positions were cut.

At least seven temporary support roles have been lost in the city due to reductions in funding.

The Courier understands three secondary schools – Morgan, Harris and St Paul’s Academies – are affected.

The staff mainly help teachers in supporting pupils with their health and wellbeing, including those with additional support needs.

The move comes after a cut in the amount of money Dundee City Council has received in recent years from the Scottish Government’s Attainment Challenge fund – a move that was condemned at the time by city councillors.

Fears over disruption for pupils after Dundee support roles cut

Kevin Keenan, leader of the opposition Labour group on the council, said: “We have now seen around £4.2 million taken from the education department’s budget over the last three years at around £1.4m per year.

“I am now advised that seven or more health and wellbeing workers will have their posts deleted.

“This causes me great concern over things like increasing attacks on teachers and disruption for pupils.

“I don’t understand why we, as a council/education authority, would be looking to pay off these workers, given certain factors.”

Councillor Kevin Keenan. Image: DC Thomson

Mr Keenan says it is particularly concerning given the rise in the number of children with suspected neurodivergent conditions, along with changes to the way NHS Tayside deals with referrals for conditions like autism and ADHD.

He has also highlighted a report from the teaching union NASUWT, highlighting the impact of a lack of funding is having on those with additional support needs in the classroom.

Mr Keenan added: “Without support, there will be an increase in disruption in the classroom.

“We have a changing and challenging landscape where a large number of external factors are likely to deliver less than we would hope for the children in this city.”

Audrey May, the council’s education chief. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He wants Audrey May, executive director of the children and families service at the council, to report back to the council’s education committee within four months “giving a true reflection about the effect the cuts are starting to have and will have in future on our schools and staff”.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Following a reallocation of Attainment Challenge Fund monies, funding is no longer available for several temporary posts in Dundee.

“We can confirm that no compulsory redundancies have resulted from this change.”

Youth, 17, charged with attempted murder after Dundee street fight
Craig Revel Horwood: I'll spill Strictly gossip and sing for crowds in Stirling, Dundee…
Forfar Gables vandalism bill revealed as affordable housing plans resurface
Award-winning chef jailed for brutal assault at Perth takeaway
