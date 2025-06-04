Fears for Dundee social work base as staff re-located

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fears for Dundee social work base as staff re-located

A number of teams working at the Claverhouse office have recently been moved to "alternative bases". 

By Laura Devlin
Claverhouse Social Work Offices in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
There are fears over the future of Dundee City Council’s social work base in Claverhouse amid claims staff are being told to work from home.

A number of teams working at the office on Jack Martin Way have recently been moved to “alternative bases”.

The local authority says this is part of “continued planned service developments”.

However, a whistle-blower contacted The Courier to raise concerns staff who have been re-located are being advised to work from home.

And they fear the wider Claverhouse base will eventually be shut and the building rented out.

This, they added, would “deprive Dundee city taxpayers of a valuable office in the community”.

Council ‘regularly reviews’ estate

The Courier contacted Dundee City Council to enquire about the status of the Claverhouse base.

We asked the local authority to clarify the following:

  • Are there plans to shut the DCC social work Claverhouse building? If so, where will staff work?
  • If there are plans to close the building to staff, will it then be rented out to a third party?

A spokesperson for the local authority responded that “reviews are regularly undertaken into the council’s building estate”.

This, they detailed, involves “looking at the amount and type of buildings, as well as the services delivered from those locations”.

The spokesperson also pointed to the council’s ‘Corporate Property Asset Management Plan’.

Dundee House on North Lindsay Street was handed over to  insurance giant Canada Life in August 2019. Image: DC Thomson.

This is a framework which will shape the management of their building stock over the next five years.

Among the points made in the report is how “partnership and sharing with other public and private organisations is key to the use of local authority buildings going forward”.

However, Dundee City Council would not confirm if there were plans to fully shut the Claverhouse office.

Instead, the spokesperson added: “As part of continued planned service developments, some teams have moved from Claverhouse to alternative bases.

“Direct discussions would take place with staff about any future developments.”

