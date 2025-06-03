Dalgety Bay Starbucks drive-thru plans approved

Plans for two-drive thru restaurants, including a Starbucks, have been approved for Dalgety Bay.

The American coffee giant will open in a vacant site at Hillend Industrial Estate, off Ridge Way.

Developers are still in talks with companies over who will occupy the second building.

However, it will likely be another fast food-style restaurant.

The application was made by the Adil Group, which operates dozens of KFCs, Burger Kings, Costa Coffees and Taco Bells across the UK.

Adil describes itself as “growth-hungry” and has acquired the rights to develop the Taco Bell brand throughout Scotland.

It says opening at the Dalgety Bay site will improve the choice of leisure facilities for residents.

And it could bring up to 50 jobs.

Dalgety Bay Starbucks traffic concerns

The two drive-thrus will occupy undeveloped ground in the partially-completed development known as The Gateway.

It is close to Dalgety Bay Asda, as well as Subway, Domino’s and Greggs.

The Starbucks building is set to measure more than 2,000 square feet, with the second restaurant next door, even bigger.

Adil describes the one-storey buildings as being of a modern design.

And it says they will complement existing businesses.

Fife Council planning officer Lauren McNeil said some concerns were expressed about the principle of the development.

In particular, people were worried about over-provision and the potential impact on businesses.

Extra traffic and road safety were also raised as concerns.

However, Ms McNeil believes the development will not have a significant impact.