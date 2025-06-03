Dalgety Bay Starbucks drive-thru plans approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Dalgety Bay Starbucks drive-thru plans approved

A second fast food drive-thru at the Hillend Industrial Estate site was also approved.

By Claire Warrender
A Starbucks drive-thru similar to the one approved to Dalgety Bay.
A Starbucks drive-thru similar to the one approved to Dalgety Bay.

Plans for two-drive thru restaurants, including a Starbucks, have been approved for Dalgety Bay.

The American coffee giant will open in a vacant site at Hillend Industrial Estate, off Ridge Way.

Developers are still in talks with companies over who will occupy the second building.

However, it will likely be another fast food-style restaurant.

The application was made by the Adil Group, which operates dozens of KFCs, Burger Kings, Costa Coffees and Taco Bells across the UK.

Adil describes itself as “growth-hungry” and has acquired the rights to develop the Taco Bell brand throughout Scotland.

It says opening at the Dalgety Bay site will improve the choice of leisure facilities for residents.

And it could bring up to 50 jobs.

Dalgety Bay Starbucks traffic concerns

The two drive-thrus will occupy undeveloped ground in the partially-completed development known as The Gateway.

It is close to Dalgety Bay Asda, as well as Subway, Domino’s and Greggs.

The Starbucks building is set to measure more than 2,000 square feet, with the second restaurant next door, even bigger.

A plan showing how the Dalgety Bay Starbucks site will be laid out
How the Dalgety Bay Starbucks site will be laid out. Image: Fife planning portal

Adil describes the one-storey buildings as being of a modern design.

And it says they will complement existing businesses.

Fife Council planning officer Lauren McNeil said some concerns were expressed about the principle of the development.

In particular, people were worried about over-provision and the potential impact on businesses.

Extra traffic and road safety were also raised as concerns.

However, Ms McNeil believes the development will not have a significant impact.

More from News

Inside a wrecked vehicle on Longfield Drive, Whitfield, Dundee.
Police in Dundee guard car overnight after ‘masked men’ torch vehicle in street
Rachel Bywater.
Aberfeldy dad's tribute to 'incredible' daughter, 20, as family bid to raise awareness of…
Harness racing in Serbia.
Plan for controversial Bannockburn trotting track blocked by Scottish Government
David MacKay
Stirling paedophile 'MarriedFather' had sick chats with police decoy
The BP garage on the Kingsway in Dundee.
7 people arrested after 186 'shoplifting offences' at Dundee petrol station
County Buildings in Cupar could close with council office opening hours cut elsewhere
Fife Council may shut offices on Mondays and Fridays as hybrid working sees buildings…
8
A Starbucks drive-thru similar to the one approved to Dalgety Bay.
Dad of Angus murder victim Steven Donaldson: 'I will never forgive Tasmin Glass'
2
A Starbucks drive-thru similar to the one approved to Dalgety Bay.
Daughter of Perth Bell's Sports Centre architect launches fight against Thimblerow plans
David Proudfoot
Gambling addict bookkeeper embezzled more than £200k from Perthshire estate
Paul Wishart
Van driver sentenced for 'distressing' crash at Perth Airport that left victim needing plastic…

Conversation