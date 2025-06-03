Police in Dundee guard car overnight after ‘masked men’ torch vehicle in street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police in Dundee guard car overnight after ‘masked men’ torch vehicle in street

Forensics officers were in Longfield Drive on Tuesday.

By James Simpson & Ben MacDonald
Inside a wrecked vehicle on Longfield Drive, Whitfield, Dundee.
Inside the wrecked vehicle on Longfield Drive. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Police guarded a vehicle overnight after “masked men” allegedly torched a car on a Dundee street.

Forensic officers were in attendance on Longfield Drive on Tuesday morning after a vehicle was badly damaged.

Neighbours said two fire engines attended the scene at around 9.45pm on Monday night.

The interior of a white Mercedes-Benz was destroyed, and police have confirmed they are investigating the blaze.

‘Treated as wilful’

It is understood a resident tried to tackle the fire before the emergency services arrived.

One neighbour told The Courier she saw the fire engines pulling into the street.

She said: “Police remained in the area overnight following the blaze.

“We never actually saw the smoke but saw the two fire engines pulling into the street.

“It appeared firefighters were putting hoses in the rear of the car.

“Police just left the street at around 9am.”

The white Mercedes was damaged on Monday night. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.45pm on Monday, June 2, we received a report of a car on fire in the Longfield Drive area of Dundee.

“The fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no one was injured.

“The incident is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

The owner of the vehicle did not wish to comment on the incident.

