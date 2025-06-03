Police in Dundee guard car overnight after ‘masked men’ torch vehicle in street

Police guarded a vehicle overnight after “masked men” allegedly torched a car on a Dundee street.

Forensic officers were in attendance on Longfield Drive on Tuesday morning after a vehicle was badly damaged.

Neighbours said two fire engines attended the scene at around 9.45pm on Monday night.

The interior of a white Mercedes-Benz was destroyed, and police have confirmed they are investigating the blaze.

‘Treated as wilful’

It is understood a resident tried to tackle the fire before the emergency services arrived.

One neighbour told The Courier she saw the fire engines pulling into the street.

She said: “Police remained in the area overnight following the blaze.

“We never actually saw the smoke but saw the two fire engines pulling into the street.

“It appeared firefighters were putting hoses in the rear of the car.

“Police just left the street at around 9am.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.45pm on Monday, June 2, we received a report of a car on fire in the Longfield Drive area of Dundee.

“The fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no one was injured.

“The incident is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

The owner of the vehicle did not wish to comment on the incident.