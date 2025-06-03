Historic Callander hotel to reopen under new ownership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Historic Callander hotel to reopen under new ownership

The Dreadnought Hotel in Callander has been acquired by Caledonian Travel.

By Isla Glen
The Dreadnought Hotel in Callander.
The Dreadnought Hotel in Callander. Image: Caledonian Travel

A Callander hotel will reopen this summer under new ownership.

The Dreadnought Hotel, on Leny Road, has been taken over by The Caledonian Hotel Collection.

It will be renamed The Caledonian Thistle Hotel and undergo a full refurbishment.

Caledonian Travel, which owns the hotel group, says the new premises will reflect “the history of the building while adding everything our guests expect from a modern stay”.

A bedroom at The Caledonian Thistle Hotel
A bedroom at The Caledonian Thistle Hotel. Image: Caledonian Travel

Improvements are being made to bedrooms, communal spaces and entertainment areas.

The Dreadnought Hotel was built in 1802 by the chief of the Clan MacNab.

It took the place of Callander‘s original inn and played an important role in the town’s tourism industry.

Caledonian Thistle Hotel in Callander will be ‘Highland haven’

Caledonian Travel describes it as a “standout property in one of Scotland’s most scenic towns”.

The company posted on Facebook: “We’re delighted to announce that The Dreadnought Hotel in Callander – known as the gateway to the Highlands – is the latest property to join The Caledonian Hotel Collection.

“It will now be proudly known as The Caledonian Thistle Hotel.

“Located on Callander’s charming high street, this landmark hotel is ideally placed for exploring the area – from the dramatic views of Ben Ledi to the peaceful shores of Loch Lubnaig.

Inside the The Caledonian Thistle Hotel, Callander
Inside the hotel. Image: Caledonian Travel

“Inside, you’ll find comfortable en suite bedrooms, cosy lounge spaces, hearty dining, live evening entertainment every night, and that signature Caledonian welcome.

“Whether you’re heading off on an adventure or unwinding with a drink in hand, The Caledonian Thistle Hotel, Callander, is a true Highland haven.

“We’ll now begin a full refurbishment of both the interior and exterior, with plans to reopen at the end of July.

“We’re also going to be recruiting new members to the team – so watch this space!”

Caledonian Travel, a coach short break provider, owns hotels in in Oban, Edinburgh and Aberdeen, as well as in England.

The Caledonian Thistle Hotel is open for bookings.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

