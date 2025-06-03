Historic Callander hotel to reopen under new ownership

A Callander hotel will reopen this summer under new ownership.

The Dreadnought Hotel, on Leny Road, has been taken over by The Caledonian Hotel Collection.

It will be renamed The Caledonian Thistle Hotel and undergo a full refurbishment.

Caledonian Travel, which owns the hotel group, says the new premises will reflect “the history of the building while adding everything our guests expect from a modern stay”.

Improvements are being made to bedrooms, communal spaces and entertainment areas.

The Dreadnought Hotel was built in 1802 by the chief of the Clan MacNab.

It took the place of Callander‘s original inn and played an important role in the town’s tourism industry.

Caledonian Thistle Hotel in Callander will be ‘Highland haven’

Caledonian Travel describes it as a “standout property in one of Scotland’s most scenic towns”.

The company posted on Facebook: “We’re delighted to announce that The Dreadnought Hotel in Callander – known as the gateway to the Highlands – is the latest property to join The Caledonian Hotel Collection.

“It will now be proudly known as The Caledonian Thistle Hotel.

“Located on Callander’s charming high street, this landmark hotel is ideally placed for exploring the area – from the dramatic views of Ben Ledi to the peaceful shores of Loch Lubnaig.

“Inside, you’ll find comfortable en suite bedrooms, cosy lounge spaces, hearty dining, live evening entertainment every night, and that signature Caledonian welcome.

“Whether you’re heading off on an adventure or unwinding with a drink in hand, The Caledonian Thistle Hotel, Callander, is a true Highland haven.

“We’ll now begin a full refurbishment of both the interior and exterior, with plans to reopen at the end of July.

“We’re also going to be recruiting new members to the team – so watch this space!”

Caledonian Travel, a coach short break provider, owns hotels in in Oban, Edinburgh and Aberdeen, as well as in England.

The Caledonian Thistle Hotel is open for bookings.

