Stirling golf driving range plan refused after last-gasp appeal

Plans to build a golf driving range complex in Whins of Milton will not go ahead due to the proposed site’s proximity to the Bannockburn battlefield.

On Monday, June 2, Scottish Government ministers refused planning consent, following the recommendations made by Planning and Environmental Appeals Division (DPEA) reporter Stuart West.

The appeal was the driving range’s last hope. The plan was also refused by Stirling Council in January 2024.

Appellant Lianne Muirhead hoped to gain permission to build golf facilities that could also be used as a cafe, club house and multipurpose community space.

The driving range and associated car park would have been sited on agricultural land west of New Line Road in Whins of Milton, south of Stirling.

Last year, Stirling Council refused the application on the grounds that the development would negatively impact green belt land and the Bannockburn battlefield. This was mainly due to its design and appearance, as well as floodlighting and fencing.

Historic Environment Scotland was also against the plan for similar reasons.

However, many locals were in favour of the driving range, commenting that it would boost the community and bring new jobs to the area.

Ms Muirhead argued that the proposed new building would not disrupt the current landscape or view.

She submitted an appeal to the DPEA asking it to overturn the council’s decision a year on from her initial planning application, in April 2024.

A hearing took place in October 2024, and the DPEA reporter made several site visits throughout last year.

Now, after more than two years of debate, government ministers have quashed the plan.

Rejected to protect Bannockburn battle site

The DPEA’s decision notice listed the impact on the landscape of the Bannockburn battlefield and A-listed buildings on Monument Hill as the main reasons for refusal.

It also objected to the “overall principle of the development”.

The government argued that an alternative location on non-green belt land would be better suited for the Stirling driving range proposal.

The Scottish ministers’ decision on the matter is final, unless the appellant chooses to appeal to the Court of Session within six weeks.

Scottish Government ministers also rejected a controversial plan to build a harness racing track near the Battle of Bannockburn site this week, after a similarly long-running debate.

