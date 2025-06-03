Stirling golf driving range plan refused after last-gasp appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Stirling golf driving range plan refused after last-gasp appeal

Some Whins of Milton residents were in support of the proposal.

By Alex Watson
Bannockburn Visitor Centre
Ministers moved to protect the landscape surrounding the Bannockburn Rotunda and refused the application. Image: TreasureGalore/Shutterstock

Plans to build a golf driving range complex in Whins of Milton will not go ahead due to the proposed site’s proximity to the Bannockburn battlefield.

On Monday, June 2, Scottish Government ministers refused planning consent, following the recommendations made by Planning and Environmental Appeals Division (DPEA) reporter Stuart West.

The appeal was the driving range’s last hope. The plan was also refused by Stirling Council in January 2024.

Appellant Lianne Muirhead hoped to gain permission to build golf facilities that could also be used as a cafe, club house and multipurpose community space.

The driving range and associated car park would have been sited on agricultural land west of New Line Road in Whins of Milton, south of Stirling.

Last year, Stirling Council refused the application on the grounds that the development would negatively impact green belt land and the Bannockburn battlefield. This was mainly due to its design and appearance, as well as floodlighting and fencing.

Historic Environment Scotland was also against the plan for similar reasons.

However, many locals were in favour of the driving range, commenting that it would boost the community and bring new jobs to the area.

Agricultural land in Whins of Milton
The land where the driving range would have been located is used for agriculture. Image: Google Street View

Ms Muirhead argued that the proposed new building would not disrupt the current landscape or view.

She submitted an appeal to the DPEA asking it to overturn the council’s decision a year on from her initial planning application, in April 2024.

A hearing took place in October 2024, and the DPEA reporter made several site visits throughout last year.

Now, after more than two years of debate, government ministers have quashed the plan.

Rejected to protect Bannockburn battle site

The DPEA’s decision notice listed the impact on the landscape of the Bannockburn battlefield and A-listed buildings on Monument Hill as the main reasons for refusal.

It also objected to the “overall principle of the development”.

The government argued that an alternative location on non-green belt land would be better suited for the Stirling driving range proposal.

A map of the proposed site for the driving range
The proposed site for the driving range, with New Line Road on the right hand side. Image: Stirling Council

The Scottish ministers’ decision on the matter is final, unless the appellant chooses to appeal to the Court of Session within six weeks.

Scottish Government ministers also rejected a controversial plan to build a harness racing track near the Battle of Bannockburn site this week, after a similarly long-running debate.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Dundee bus station
Dundee bus station toilets closed indefinitely due to 'repeated and severe vandalism'
Drone image of Scottish Water's sewer upgrade project in Tay Street, Perth.
Reopening date of Perth's Tay Street announced after 25 months of roadworks
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper. Image: Shutterstock.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee snubbed by home secretary as immigration changes hit university
Edinburgh High Court sign
Fife chip shop worker befriended woman then tried to rape her
Megan Holland-Sproul on Bank Street in Dundee
Dundee woman 'forced to park further away from home' under new council permit scheme
The Dreadnought Hotel in Callander.
Historic Callander hotel to reopen under new ownership
Inside a wrecked vehicle on Longfield Drive, Whitfield, Dundee.
Police in Dundee guard car overnight after ‘masked men’ torch vehicle in street
Rachel Bywater.
Aberfeldy dad's tribute to 'incredible' daughter, 20, as family bid to raise awareness of…
A Starbucks drive-thru
Dalgety Bay Starbucks drive-thru plans approved
Harness racing in Serbia.
Plan for controversial Bannockburn trotting track blocked by Scottish Government

Conversation