Fife Planning Ahead: Starbucks approval and fresh Levenmouth rail bridge plan

This week's Fife planning round-up also includes plans for a memorial to wartime submariners and a major housing development in Cardenden.

By Claire Warrender
This week's Fife planning ahead includes a memorial to a Rosyth submarine crew
This week's Fife Planning Ahead includes a memorial to a Rosyth-based submarine crew. Image: Fife Planning Portal/DC Thomson

New plans have been approved for a Rosyth memorial to a heroic wartime submarine crew.

Sculptures and a garden will be created for ORP Orzel, which arrived at the dockyard in 1939 after escaping internment in Estonia.

It carried out missions with the Royal Navy until it was lost at sea in 1940, with the loss of 63 lives.

The memorial, between Castle Road and Ferry Toll Road, will tell the story of the meeting of ORP Orzel and HMS Victorious at the start of the Second World War.

Cocktail bar to become bridal shop

A former Kirkcaldy gin and cocktail bar will be transformed into a bridal shop.

Planners have approved an application by Grande Dreams for the building last known as The Candy Bar.

The exterior of the former Candy Bar in Kirkcaldy.
The exterior of the former Candy Bar in Kirkcaldy. Image: Prime Property Auctions

Grande Dreams has been operating at Mitchelston Drive since 2019, offering a range of products.

Plan to convert Kincardine pub into house

Plans to convert a Kincardine pub into a house have been given the go-ahead.

The Auld Hoose owner says the the smoking ban, a reduction in the drink drive limit and then covid lockdowns have affected custom.

According to planning papers, the “financial affordability of the pub has been stressed”.

And conversion of the B-listed building would prevent it becoming derelict in future.

The landlord describes the proposal as “a back-up plan” should the pub become unviable.

Dalgety Bay Starbucks drive-thru approval

Plans for two-drive thru restaurants, including a Starbucks, have been approved for Dalgety Bay.

The American coffee giant will be built on a vacant site at Hillend Industrial Estate, off Ridge Way.

A plan showing how the Dalgety Bay Starbucks site will be laid out
The layout of the Dalgety Bay Starbucks site. Image: Fife planning portal

Developers are still in talks with companies over who will occupy the second building.

However, the application was made by the Adil Group, which operates dozens of KFCs, Burger Kings, Costa Coffees and Taco Bells across the UK.

Major Cardenden housing development

Cardenden could be in line for hundreds of new homes.

Miller Homes has submitted a planning of application notice (PAN) for a residential and commercial development west of North Dundonald Farm.

Public exhibitions at Bowhill Community Centre on June 25 and August 20 will reveal more details.

A previous application, later withdrawn, mooted 173 houses and 66 flats on the site.

Fresh Levenmouth rail link bridge plan

Fresh plans for an active travel bridge over the new Levenmouth rail link have been approved.

A bridge between Aldi in Mountleurie, Leven, and Steelworks Brae in Methil, was originally approved in February last year.

Levenmouth rail link opened last year and infrastructure is still being finalised. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

However, Network Rail then submitted amended designs.

The 102-metre-long bridge is for walking, wheeling and cycling and will cross both the railway and the River Leven.

It is hoped it will be open by spring 2026.

The Fife planning portal links to all of the developments can be found here.

