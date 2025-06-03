Dundee bus station toilets closed indefinitely due to ‘repeated and severe vandalism’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee bus station toilets closed indefinitely due to ‘repeated and severe vandalism’

Operator Stagecoach says "several approaches" to reducing anti-social behaviour in the facilities have not worked.

By Finn Nixon
Dundee bus station
The toilets are closed at Dundee bus station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The toilets at Dundee bus station have been closed indefinitely due to “repeated and severe vandalism”.

Stagecoach East Scotland, which runs the station, says “several approaches” to reducing anti-social behaviour in the facilities have not worked.

As a result, passengers can no longer use the Seagate toilets, except for disabled visitors.

It has not been confirmed if the toilets will reopen.

Bus user Stuart Walker, 62, from Inverkeilor in Angus, contacted The Courier to express his disappointment at the move.

Dundee bus passengers left with ‘no alternatives’ as station toilets closed

He said: “It’s a legal requirement for motorway service stations to provide toilets 24/7, so why isn’t it for bus stations?

“With the exception of Radar key holders (for disabled toilets) there are no alternatives nearby.

“No reference has been made to other options inside the bus station.”

A sign in the station says the toilets are shut due to “repeated and severe vandalism”.

It adds: “Despite our efforts, including restricted opening hours and installing a barrier system, we have been unable to prevent the damage.

“However, the disabled toilet remains open on the main road (Seagate) for Radar key holders.”

A Stagecoach X7 service at Dundee bus station
A Stagecoach X7 service at Dundee bus station. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

Stuart added: “There is a toilet in the cafe across the road, which you can use if you buy a coffee.

“Your only other options are at the shopping centre or in the city centre.

“Most Stagecoach vehicles don’t have toilets.

“Even the (larger) X7 vehicles sometimes don’t have a toilet.

“This is an important inter-city coach station, and the lack of facilities cannot help Dundee’s image to visitors.”

‘No longer safe or practical to keep the toilets open’

A Stagecoach East Scotland spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, the toilets at Dundee bus station have had to be closed due to ongoing and serious vandalism.

“Over time, we’ve tried several approaches like reducing opening hours and installing barriers.

“Unfortunately, these measures haven’t been enough to prevent repeated damage.

“It’s reached a point where it’s no longer safe or practical to keep the facilities open.

“The accessible toilet remains available for Radar key holders.

“While there are still occasional issues, the level of misuse is much lower and currently manageable.

“We understand how important public toilets are and we’re continuing to look at long-term solutions that balance accessibility with safety.”

Conversation