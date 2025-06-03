Dundee bus station toilets closed indefinitely due to ‘repeated and severe vandalism’

The toilets at Dundee bus station have been closed indefinitely due to “repeated and severe vandalism”.

Stagecoach East Scotland, which runs the station, says “several approaches” to reducing anti-social behaviour in the facilities have not worked.

As a result, passengers can no longer use the Seagate toilets, except for disabled visitors.

It has not been confirmed if the toilets will reopen.

Bus user Stuart Walker, 62, from Inverkeilor in Angus, contacted The Courier to express his disappointment at the move.

He said: “It’s a legal requirement for motorway service stations to provide toilets 24/7, so why isn’t it for bus stations?

“With the exception of Radar key holders (for disabled toilets) there are no alternatives nearby.

“No reference has been made to other options inside the bus station.”

A sign in the station says the toilets are shut due to “repeated and severe vandalism”.

It adds: “Despite our efforts, including restricted opening hours and installing a barrier system, we have been unable to prevent the damage.

“However, the disabled toilet remains open on the main road (Seagate) for Radar key holders.”

Stuart added: “There is a toilet in the cafe across the road, which you can use if you buy a coffee.

“Your only other options are at the shopping centre or in the city centre.

“Most Stagecoach vehicles don’t have toilets.

“Even the (larger) X7 vehicles sometimes don’t have a toilet.

“This is an important inter-city coach station, and the lack of facilities cannot help Dundee’s image to visitors.”

‘No longer safe or practical to keep the toilets open’

A Stagecoach East Scotland spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, the toilets at Dundee bus station have had to be closed due to ongoing and serious vandalism.

“Over time, we’ve tried several approaches like reducing opening hours and installing barriers.

“Unfortunately, these measures haven’t been enough to prevent repeated damage.

“It’s reached a point where it’s no longer safe or practical to keep the facilities open.

“The accessible toilet remains available for Radar key holders.

“While there are still occasional issues, the level of misuse is much lower and currently manageable.

“We understand how important public toilets are and we’re continuing to look at long-term solutions that balance accessibility with safety.”