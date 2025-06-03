Dunfermline carer who sent inappropriate messages to vulnerable person struck off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Dunfermline carer who sent inappropriate messages to vulnerable person struck off

The support worker was employed at Headwell House.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Headwell House in Headwell Avenue, Dunfermline.
Headwell House in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View

A care worker who sent inappropriate messages to a vulnerable person in a Dunfermline care home has been struck off.

The carer, who has not been named, sent the messages while employed as a support worker at Headwell House Care Home in Headwell Avenue.

She is said to have placed the supported person at risk of harm by sending messages including “missing you today” with a series of xx after.

Dunfermline carer formed relationship with vulnerable individual

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) carried out an investigation into her behaviour after the incidents in 2023.

It has now removed the carer from the care register.

This means the woman, who was employed as a care assistant with Abbotsford Care, is banned from working in the sector.

The SSSC ruled that she formed a relationship with the supported individual, obtained his personal phone number and thereafter sent a series of messages including:

  •  “You got snap chat”
  •  “You missing me lol”
  •  “Cause im ur favourite xx”
  •  “In the shower lol, am acc so tired tonight I’ll see you in the morning”
  •  “I like you but don’t want to lose my job xxxx”
  • “Don’t go to the office lol I’ll get into so much trouble and probs get sacked”
  •  “Missing you today xxx”
  •  “I’ll lose my job if we don’t”

Headwell House carer said she might kiss the individual ‘tomorrow if you are lucky’

In response to an AA message saying “Can you give me a real quick
kiss” she replied:

  •  “Through the phone”
  •  “Maybe tomorrow if you are lucky”

The SSSC  ruled that the Dunfernliine carer’s action placed the supported individual AA at the risk of harm, breached her employer’s policy on personal relationships.

As a result, her fitness to practise was impaired.

Its report also said: “The actions that you took could have caused distress to a vulnerable person and it likely that he suffered some emotional harm as a result.”

It added: “You have shown some regret and have acknowledged that your behaviour was inappropriate.

“You have shown limited insight on how the behaviour shown by you impacted AA and his wellbeing.”

Abbotsford Care employment was terminated

Abbotsford Care’s business and operations director Alyson Vale said: “We are aware of the ruling published by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) regarding a former staff member.

“As soon as we became aware of the concerns, we took immediate and appropriate action.

“The individual’s employment was terminated.

“We ensured all relevant authorities were informed promptly so that the further necessary actions could be undertaken.

“As an organisation committed to the highest standards of care and professionalism, we fully support the work of regulatory bodies and uphold the decisions made by the SSSC.

“Our priority remains the wellbeing of our residents and the continued support of our dedicated staff team, as we work to provide safe, compassionate, and high-quality care.”

She said she could give no information on the employee involved.

More from News

Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Break-ups driving crime
Keiran Matthew
Pupil sentenced for throwing teacher 'like ragdoll' in Dundee school
One of the plots of land recommended for sale is located close to the Forthside footbridge. Image: Google Street View
Former Stirling care home and Forthside land set to be sold for new housing
Andrew Wilson at court
Former Tayside teacher back behind bars for pupil sexual abuse
Dundee bus station
Dundee bus station toilets closed indefinitely due to 'repeated and severe vandalism'
3
Drone image of Scottish Water's sewer upgrade project in Tay Street, Perth.
Reopening date of Perth's Tay Street announced after 25 months of roadworks
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper. Image: Shutterstock.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee snubbed by home secretary as immigration changes hit university
Edinburgh High Court sign
Fife chip shop worker befriended woman then tried to rape her
Bannockburn Visitor Centre
Stirling golf driving range plan refused after last-gasp appeal
Megan Holland-Sproul on Bank Street in Dundee
Dundee woman 'forced to park further away from home' under new council permit scheme

Conversation