Dunfermline carer who sent inappropriate messages to vulnerable person struck off

A care worker who sent inappropriate messages to a vulnerable person in a Dunfermline care home has been struck off.

The carer, who has not been named, sent the messages while employed as a support worker at Headwell House Care Home in Headwell Avenue.

She is said to have placed the supported person at risk of harm by sending messages including “missing you today” with a series of xx after.

Dunfermline carer formed relationship with vulnerable individual

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) carried out an investigation into her behaviour after the incidents in 2023.

It has now removed the carer from the care register.

This means the woman, who was employed as a care assistant with Abbotsford Care, is banned from working in the sector.

The SSSC ruled that she formed a relationship with the supported individual, obtained his personal phone number and thereafter sent a series of messages including:

“You got snap chat”

“You missing me lol”

“Cause im ur favourite xx”

“In the shower lol, am acc so tired tonight I’ll see you in the morning”

“I like you but don’t want to lose my job xxxx”

“Don’t go to the office lol I’ll get into so much trouble and probs get sacked”

“Missing you today xxx”

“I’ll lose my job if we don’t”

Headwell House carer said she might kiss the individual ‘tomorrow if you are lucky’

In response to an AA message saying “Can you give me a real quick

kiss” she replied:

“Through the phone”

“Maybe tomorrow if you are lucky”

The SSSC ruled that the Dunfernliine carer’s action placed the supported individual AA at the risk of harm, breached her employer’s policy on personal relationships.

As a result, her fitness to practise was impaired.

Its report also said: “The actions that you took could have caused distress to a vulnerable person and it likely that he suffered some emotional harm as a result.”

It added: “You have shown some regret and have acknowledged that your behaviour was inappropriate.

“You have shown limited insight on how the behaviour shown by you impacted AA and his wellbeing.”

Abbotsford Care employment was terminated

Abbotsford Care’s business and operations director Alyson Vale said: “We are aware of the ruling published by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) regarding a former staff member.

“As soon as we became aware of the concerns, we took immediate and appropriate action.

“The individual’s employment was terminated.

“We ensured all relevant authorities were informed promptly so that the further necessary actions could be undertaken.

“As an organisation committed to the highest standards of care and professionalism, we fully support the work of regulatory bodies and uphold the decisions made by the SSSC.

“Our priority remains the wellbeing of our residents and the continued support of our dedicated staff team, as we work to provide safe, compassionate, and high-quality care.”

She said she could give no information on the employee involved.